ANGLETON — TransSystem Engineering received the green light and almost $200,000 from Brazoria County Commissioners Court to address several roads that have been damaged.
After receiving a second round of funding from the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant program, commissioners approved the 80/20 match with the state to fix roads damaged by oil and gas exploration, County Engineer Hanks said.
Because damages occur from construction work, some roads need improvement, and this match helps with that, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta saId.
“We get this grant about each year, and it’s for when pipeline, oil and gas companies have a negative effect on roads,” Sebesta said. “There is some state money available that we get, and what we do is go in and fix roads that are negatively impacted by the truck traffic.”
TranSystems’ work includes route and design studies for $9,516, field studies for $12,444, roadway construction such as repaving for $64,658, drainage work for $26,656 and signage and pavement markings for $22,913.
The roads involved include Greenhouse Road from Highway 35 to Hastings Road; Hastings Road from Marshall Road to Choate Road; and the cattle guard/intersection of the Robertson & Choateto Denbury property line.
The county received $739,221, and its share of the project is $184,805. The money will come from the road and bridge budget, Sebesta said.
In other business, commissioners approved $5,038 to McDonough Engineering to complete phase II of the roadwork for CR 58, Sebesta said.
The county widened CR 58 from Highway 288 to CR 48, which left a section about a mile long that was still the two-lane asphalt road, Hanks said.
The work includes supporting the design process for the widening of that portion of CR 58, as well as reconstruction, grading, reinforced concrete pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, curb ramps, drainage, detention basin, signing and pavement markings, according to the agenda packet.
Back in 2014, the court submitted CR 58 work to the Transportation Improvement program with the Texas Department of Transportation to get it selected. They are wrapping up right-of-way acquisitions, Hanks said.
Construction will begin the first of the year, and funds would come from the 2023 road and bridge budget, Hanks said.
Commissioners Court also approved amending its contract with LJA Engineering to continue providing implementation services for Brazoria County’s Stormwater Management Program.
The contract would increase to $132,000 for time and materials, Hanks said.
The stormwater quality coalition is a group of the county and a bunch of cities; this makes sure the county meets the pollutant discharge guidelines for the county waters, Sebesta said.
Cites and entities included in the coalition include Lake Jackson, Clute, Alvin, Brazoria County, Angleton, Freeport, Richwood, Velasco Drainage District, Angleton Drainage District and Brazoria.
LJA does the permitting and stormwater management compliance for the entire county, meaning when it contracts with the cities, everyone contributes because it’s a state requirement to comply, Hanks said.
This cost came in higher than expected this year, and that’s because of the higher cost of everything, he said.
“This is for water quality, Sebesta said. “The cost is split by all the cities a part of it. It is monitoring water quality, so discharge is steady within limits.”
