CLUTE — Bug spray, sunscreen and items for sale will be available when the Clute Community Yard Sale returns.
Clute Parks and Recreation will host the yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at the Clute Municipal Park.
It is the third community yard sale of the year. Their previous one was on May 21 and their first ever was in February, said Michelle Parrish, the special events and marketing coordinator at Clute Parks and Recreation.
“The idea is just that we put the yard sale all in one spot for the community. As a city, we do the advertising for it,” she said. “It makes it a little less daunting for someone to set up a garage sale for themselves.”
The city parks and recreation is going to try to make it a quarterly event for the foreseeable future, Parrish said.
“I’m not sure how that’s gonna work out for the last quarter of the year, but that’s kind of the goal,” she said. “People can rent a space and bring their items here to the pavilion and set up their space. We have covered spaces, and then we have uncovered spaces, they can bring their own tables and cans and whatnot.”
The Parks and Recreation gives sellers a 15-by-15 foot space to give room for their tables and other accessories.
Knives, weapons of any kind, water guns, toy guns, illegal, vulgar or counterfeit items, animals, alcohol or food are prohibited from being sold at the event.
It is $20 for a covered area under the pavilion, alongside a provided table. It’s $10 for a spot in the grass and the seller must provide their own tables and bring their own canopy.
If the event gets rained out, people paying for their spots will get their money back. The deadline to register for a booth is today, but payment is not due until the day of the event.
It is Parrish’s first time to manage the event, she said.
“I just hope that we get more people signed up to sell,” she said. “We’re trying to get more people out to bring their goods so that we have a good sale for the people that attend.”
For more information, visit their Facebook page, Clute Community Yard Sale.
