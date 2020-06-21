JONES CREEK — Village aldermen adopted a 20 percent homestead exemption that can save about $100 a year for the average homeowner, officials say.
Aldermen unanimously approved a homestead exemption for the village during their meeting Tuesday in response to a letter from Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett.
The exemption allows homeowners to be exempt from paying city property taxes on 1 percent of their primary home’s appraised value or $5,000 of property value, whichever is greater, Garrett said.
A 20 percent exemption, which is the maximum, will bring about $100 of savings per homeowner, Garrett said.
“Regardless, it pays for that grocery store visit,” Garrett said.
Aldermen unanimously agreed to move forward with the 20 percent rate, following Alderman Corey Thomas’s motion.
The exemption will include a no-new revenue tax rate, allowing the village to be compensated for any loss of value because it is a new exemption for the year, Garrett said.
The no-new revenue rate is the tax rate that would produce the same amount of revenue if applied to the properties taxed in both years. It is calculated by taking last year’s taxes and dividing it by this year’s value.
“You do get compensated for that break in revenue for the first year,” she said. “And whatever percentage you choose, you can change it as time goes by.”
The exemption may be abolished if the benefit does not outweigh the cost, Garrett said.
“In the first year that the exemption is implemented, you are not penalized, and the next year your taxable value is going to be what your taxable value is,” Garrett said. “Next year, you're still going to have to levy taxes in a manner that will fund your budget.”
Garrett has encouraged all county cities to adopt homestead exemptions, which six cities in the county had previously, she said.
Funding and professional services for the South Stephen F. Austin and North Live Oak Drive drainage projects remains under debate.
Budgetary specifics concerned Village Secretary Kimberly Morris, as the price may change when the project begins, she said.
“We may need different piping, depending on what the engineer says,” Morris said.
She doesn't think the price will be more than $50,000, but they may have to seek a request for proposal, she said. Grant money could help, Morris said.
“If there is any money left over from our last (Community Development Block Grant) grant, it may go back into the project, but we will get bids for that project going forward,” Morris said.
Questions arose about how long the project would take if the city had to fund an engineer.
“We’re not talking about flooding; we’re talking about rain,” Alderman Terry Jeffers said. “Flooding, that’s from the Brazos river.”
The village unanimously agreed to move forward in requesting engineering services to complete the project.
Aldermen agreed to seek consultation with their attorneys regarding damages incurred on Stephen F. Austin Road and Duranzo Road during the maintenance of a pipeline from Phillips 66.
“Phillips 66, the last two or three years has had these sorts of agreements with us,” Morris said.
Aldermen also agreed to seek potential millions of dollars for flood mitigation project grants from the General Land Office.
The grants can be applied for each year, with special precedence given to 2017, when Hurricane Harvey occurred, Land Office Outreach Coordinator Melissa Washington said.
“You guys are eligible for all three grants, but you guys have to make the decision what you want out of the project,” Washington said. “Depending on what you want to do, it can start at $3 million, and it can go up to $100 million, with the right project."
Aldermen also unanimously agreed to move forward in finding the help they need to apply for the grant.
“We have a big opportunity here from the GLO that could be used for needed updates,” Mayor Gordon Schlemmer said. “Our main concern is that we just need to tackle our drainage concerns by moving the water out.”
Drainage district officials recommend using hydrolysis to fix the issue, Schlemmer said.
“Before we can move forward talking about what projects we need to move forward with, we’ll have to hire a project manager and an engineer,” Morris said. “We’ll have to do that before October, so we do not have a lot of time.”
The village will have to procure its engineer and grant administrator before applying for the grant funds, Washington said.
“But I think that you guys are ahead of the curve as opposed to other cities," Washington said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.