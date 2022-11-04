WEST COLUMBIA — Shoppers in West Columbia have more parking off the busy main street, Brazos Street (Highway 35), just in time for holiday season. The two downtown parking lots are at Broad and East Clay streets.
West Columbia’s new parking lots provide improved access to nearby stores, restaurants, parks and tourism sites. Parking becomes easier and reduces congestion on East Brazos Avenue for a safer parking experience, said Chris McCann, tourism and economic development corporation director.
The new parking consists of 37 concrete spaces, including handicapped spaces, along East Clay Street in front of the Rosenwald School and near Wintle & Co. on South Broad Street at the corner with Clay where the old City Hall was.
The extra parking will be welcome at upcoming holiday events including Moonlight Madness and Shopping Extravaganza from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday and the 32nd annual Holiday Open House from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
“The project will help with parking for events at the Pocket Park, the Columbia Historical Museum and Rosenwald School,” City Manager Debbie Sutherland said. “The parking lot has really opened up the visibility of the Rosenwald School.”
West Columbia Economic Development Corp. funded the project. Matula & Matula Construction won the contract from the EDC and the West Columbia City Council for the project, which cost an estimated $244,012 for construction. Sutherland said engineering and tree removal cost another $8,775.
Sutherland said the last bill for the parking lots has an adjustment for various items resulting in a reduction in the overall cost of $240,115, a savings of $3,897.25.
“We still have a few odds and ends to complete such as installing curb stops, sod and possibly lighting,” she said.
Signage for the Columbia Rosenwald School as well as the plaque and fountain dedicated to J.D. Elliott. was removed and is still stored at the city’s warehouse while they are cleaned and decisions are made about where to erect them.
This story is reprinted from West Brazos Weekly, a free newspaper published by The Facts every Wednesday for western Brazoria County communities.
