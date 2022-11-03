WEST COLUMBIA — Guests can expect to see dead people when the popular Meet Your Ancestors historical event rises from the grave this weekend.
Hosted at the ancient, moss-draped oaks of one of the most historic cemeteries in the county, re-enactors portraying the five Brazoria County judges who are buried at Columbia Historical Cemetery. Visitors will follow guides through the cemetery to visit the grave sites of the judges and learn about their interesting lives, some of the cases they presided over and how they came to rest beneath the hallowed ground.
Among the featured spirits will be Judge William Henry Burkhart, who presided over the murder trial of Frank Holland in 1892. Holland, accused of the gruesome killing of three men, was found guilty, and he would be the subject of the first “legal” hanging in Brazoria County.
One of the judges being portrayed, Thurman Gupton, is an ancestor of cemetery board president and event chairman Tracy Gupton. West Columbia attorney Wes Griggs will take on that persona as he is the son of Judge Gupton’s former law partner, the late Hall Griggs.
Other judges featured will be William Henry Burkhart, portrayed by Ben Pfeiffer; Wesley Mastin Holland, portrayed by James Kowalik; Robert Faickney, portrayed by Ben Tumlinson; and Reuben Burch Loggins Jr., portrayed by Brazoria County Historical Museum Curator Michael Bailey.
The re-enactors will be in period dress near the graves of the former judges and briefly bring them to life with biographical information. Guides with flashlights will tour groups of visitors throughout the cemetery.
Refreshments will be available at the entrance gates. The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the cemetery across from the Columbia United Methodist Church and behind Barta Lumber Yard on Jackson Street in West Columbia.
