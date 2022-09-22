FREEPORT — Having finished the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its last meeting, the City Council moved on to the spending outline for the Freeport Economic Development Corp.
EDC President Mingo Marquez spoke at length about the group’s business improvement grants and other projects conducted in the last year as he advocated for the group’s budget.
“The purpose of the program is to promote the development and extension of new and existing business within the city limits of Freeport,” he said. “It’s to enhance the economic welfare of the citizens of the city by securing and retaining business enterprises and maintaining a higher level of employment economic activity and stability.”
The EDC has awarded facade and signage grants, which allow for visual improvements to local businesses, parking and food grants, landscape improvement grants and grants for fire suppression, Marquez said.
He also spoke about a mega grant, which can be a combination of the above grants, or exist on its own. He said that eligibility for the grants is restricted to businesses within the city limits.
“The maximum amount of funding available for any applicant, business establishment or property owner at one physical location is $55,000 for the fiscal year,” Marquez said, “unless they’re applying for a mega grant.”
Marquez read off a long list of local businesses he said had benefited from the grant process, including Ann’s Custom Monogramming, General Wok and Texas Rivers Distilling. He provided information about how much the EDC had been given and invested into projects.
When asked about what businesses had to present to qualify for these grants, Marquez said there were many requirements, such as business plans and proof they paid taxes in the city.
Eleven businesses had been helped with 13 grants over 2022 for a grand total of $306,779 invested in the community, about $140,168 of which was awarded from the EDC, Marquez said.
Councilman Jeff Peña, who previously served on the EDC and late last year engineered the ouster of two members, lauded the corporation’s work.
“I’m really impressed to see that you guys spent almost 90 percent of the money that was budgeted for that. I know in years past, that wasn’t the case,” he said.
The EDC expects revenue of just north of $1.25 million and net expenditures of $2.24 million, Marquez said. The beginning fund balance for the year is almost $1.95 million, he said, more than enough to cover the gulf between the two numbers in the proposal.
Marquez also spoke about the larger plans for the EDC, which included improvements to the city to encourage tourism. The council decided to approve the EDC budget for the upcoming fiscal year Peña the lone dissenter.
In other business, Bridge Harbor resident Karla Clark used her allotted time in the opening public comment portion of the meeting to express her frustrations regarding the Braztex situation in which councilman and former mayor Troy Brimage has been sent a demand letter seeking payment of $200,000.
While council members are expressly forbidden from responding to citizen comments, Brimage could not hold his tongue and loudly addressed Clark.
“Ma’am, instead of playing games, why don’t you take it to the district attorney’s office or the Texas Rangers?” Brimage said. Mayor Brooks Bass then used his gavel to attempt to quiet the crowd and reminded Brimage he was not supposed to respond.
“I’m not going to sit up here and take it, mayor. I’m not going to do it,” Brimage said.
Later in the meeting, council approved accepting a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for firefighter training worth almost $114,000, with the matching portion coming from the Freeport Fire Department’s training fund.
Also, the next step was taken toward the redistricting of the voting wards for Freeport.
