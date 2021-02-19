Many Texans believe they can handle anything.
“We’ve got all the resources — whether it be natural or manmade resources, we’ve got it all here in Texas,” restaurateur Drew Ryder said. “Almost to a person, everybody will say, ‘I can’t believe this is happening in Texas’ … it’s just unbelievable that this is happening.”
After the unprecedented flood events of 2016 and 2017, and then the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the worst freeze Texas has seen in a century, he said.
“I’d say ‘the last thing we needed’ is pretty accurate,” Ryder said. “It’s not like just a little cold weather, which we would endure. It’s power outages and the water being out of service or broken pipes … people with generators that can’t get gas … the hardware stores are all out of PVC (pipe) and fittings.
“This is just unprecedented territory we’re in,” he said.
Lamont Plumbing was at Swamp Shack Thursday afternoon, repairing broken copper pipes beneath the restaurant.
“Once (water) freezes inside it, the ice expands and it just finds a weak spot, and it’ll blow out,” plumber Royce Smith said.
They were out until 9 p.m. Wednesday in various cities, he said. While Smith has seen water damage, not flooded homes, he’s heard of scenarios.
“There have been some I’ve heard of: people were gone, someone went over there to check on the water and you open the door and water’s pouring everywhere,” he said. “Probably the only thing that saved most people is the fact there’s no water pressure right now.”
They repaired eight splits in one house’s attic Wednesday, he said.
“We’re not used to this around here,” he said.
Underneath Swamp Shack — which sits a couple of feet off the ground, exposing pipes — several were split. Maintenance manager Mike Cleaver had drained the pipes, but because of a lack of heat and insulation, there were issues as soon as the water was turned on, Ryder said. Plumbers have been incredibly busy — one man said he had a stack of invoices a foot tall, Ryder said.
While Freeport hasn’t had any water, Ryder doesn’t yet know how On the River’s pipes have been affected.
“We’ll get back open in Freeport just as soon as we can,” he said. “It could be as late as Monday.”
They have a big catering job planned for Saturday evening, and hope to get On the River up and running to prepare the food — but if they’re unable to, they can do it at Swamp Shack, he said.
“We haven’t had any catering in forever and then we get one and this comes up, I’m like, ‘Really!?’” Ryder said with a laugh.
Power came back on Tuesday night at Swamp Shack, and Wednesday night at On the River, Cleaver said. Ryder was planning to reopen Swamp Shack for carry-out orders Thursday afternoon, and hoped the power wouldn’t go out again.
In Angleton, Wakey Wakey’s lost power Sunday and water the following day, owner Mikey Svoboda said. Having gotten both back now, he has to wait on the “all clear” before staff can begin serving again, he said.
Shady’s Porch Pub never lost power, but they did lose water, Svoboda said. Now that the water is back on, they’re dealing with a burst main pipe, he said.
“Between the pandemic and the weather we can’t catch a break,” he said.
Svoboda and Ryder, and Elaine’s Fashions owner Julie Edwards, all emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses — particularly in times such as these.
“It’s a passion we have to be in business but it’s also how we feed our families and we also put sales tax dollars back into our communities,” Edwards said.
Business has not been back to pre-COVID levels, but February saw an uptick from January, and then many had to close for a week, she said.
“It’s just one thing after another,” she said.
There are those who have been shopping online while stuck at home, but they could just as easily save their money to shop locally, she said. Given the number of contacts small business owners have with vendors, there’s really nothing for sale online that a customer can’t get from a local shop, she said.
“Our local boutiques or home decorating stores or bakeries — if you go into any one of these stores and you said you were looking for something, I guarantee you if we don’t have it, one of these stores will get it for you,” she said.
Edwards has been running a special for the month of February: if people eat at a locally owned mom-and-pop restaurant — no chains — and bring a receipt to Elaine’s, she’ll give them 25 percent off something regularly priced, she said.
“Wherever you’re shopping online, they’re not gonna make a donation to your nonprofit or your school or your kid’s soccer or baseball team,” she said. “It’s the local people supporting you — all we’re asking is a little support to get through these times.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.