ANGLETON
The days of running around in the dirt and playing with mysterious insects are not extinct thanks to Angleton Recreation Center’s Outdoor Discovery Camp.
In an effort to teach about environmental protection efforts, Recreation Specialist for Outdoor and Environmental Programs Harbria Gardner created the new camp.
“The point of the camp is to introduce kids to being outside and different environmental concepts,” Gardner said. “So far this week, they have done things like picking up bugs, learning about different parts of bugs, learned about tadpoles and did a scavenger hunt around the rec center.”
This new program saw six participants Monday and had activities that focused on what they eat and where it comes from and what other animals eat as well as a track mystery activity, Gardner said.
“I liked that we got to go outside and learn,” 9-year-old Karissa Lopez said. “We did a scavenger hunt. We looked for objects like beetles, bees, feathers, birds and pebbles. (It was my favorite) because we got to go outside and find stuff.”
Compost was also part of the activities the kids learn, 11-year-old Milo Mainer said.
“I learned how to make a compost jar,” Mainer said. “We put a lot of different compost in the jar and took it home and let it decompose. (My favorite part) is collecting insects because it was fun, and we got to look at different insects and study them.”
As an added reflection to the activities, Gardner has the kids journal afterward, she said.
“After we do activities, we sit down and write about it or draw a picture about what they saw or what their favorite thing was and why,” she said. “The goal is hopefully to inspire them to take part in environmental conservation.”
Not only does the camp teach environmental efforts, but it also has the kids come out of their shells, Recreation Specialist for Youth and Adult Programs Emily Cadenhead said.
“I think it teaches kids not to be scared,” she said. “On Monday, we did a lot with exploring bugs and it helps them not to be scared of things in nature. This educated them that nature is important and keeping up with it is important and that it can be really cool.”
As far as the future of the camp, it is something the rec wants to go hand and hand with the new Lake Side Park, Recreation Superintendent Geri Gonzales said.
“Once that opens, we’ll be taking these types of camps out at that park,” she said. “We plan on offering this next summer, and we’re also looking at doing this camp in the fall, so we do those when the school is closed during the fair.”
As the camp grows, the hope is to add additional weeks depending on how much the community takes it in, Gardner said.
“This was the outdoor discovery, so maybe next time we could do something aquatic or birding so being more specific on animals and topics and then adding more things to the camp once Lakeside Park is built,” she said.
