LAKE JACKSON — Some personal and private health information of patients who used St. Luke’s Health Brazosport services is part of a data breach reported at a law firm that handles corporate matters for the hospital.
Polsinelli PC found some files were accessed from two discrete locations on its system Sept. 9 by an unauthorized person, the firm said in a news release. The firm identified the breach Sept. 27 and brought in a data security firm, which determined Polsinelli’s network and main document depository were unaffected.
The investigation found files related to the firm’s representation of St. Luke’s Brazosport were among those affected. Polsinelli represented the hospital in a dispute with one of the hospital’s vendors that involved certain individuals’ health information, among other matters, the news release states.
Personal information including the patient’s name, along with one or more of the patient’s Social Security number, date of birth, address, medical record number, patient account number, health insurance information and very limited clinical information had been improperly accessed, according to the release, and the firm notified the hospital of the incident in early October.
Polsinelli has identified the people potentially affected and began sending written notifications to them Friday, it said. The firm did not specify how many patients’ information is involved.
The notice will include information about how those potentially affected can protect themselves, such as by reporting any suspicious activity on their accounts and monitoring credit reports. Those who Social Security numbers were part of the breach will be offered free identify and credit fraud monitoring through Experian.
Polsinelli does not believe any information has or will be used to commit individual fraud or identity theft, the firm said in its statement.
Additional information about the incident is available by calling 855-842-6259 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Polsinelli PC is a national law firm headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. It has 23 branch offices, including in Houston and Dallas.
