WEST COLUMBIA — A “15-year cat-and-mouse game” is nearing its finale as city officials request improvements to dilapidated homes in West Columbia.
Neighbors and residents have complained about a building at 313 S. 17th St. for being an “eyesore” and blamed it for depressed property values. Violations and citations have dated since 2005, City Building Inspector Mike Azbell said.
Property owner Mason Locke Weems VI defended the building as having “historical value” and argued the city had provided insufficient notice it planned to action.
“It’s a late notice,” Weems said. “It should be tabled right now. I haven’t had time to work on it. I say this building looks a whole lot better than it did Feb. 1.”
Weems added he was preserving the building for his grandkids.
Little improvement has been done to the property since code enforcement activity started 15 years ago, Azbell said.
“We don’t want the building to be torn down, but we don’t want it to be an eyesore,” Azbell said. “There can’t be a tree growing on the side.”
The long delays have been attributed to changes in code enforcement over the years, Economic Development Corp. Director Chris McCann said.
Documents also show letters have been sent to Weems since 2015 asking for corrections to the building without anything being done to remedy the issues, Azbell said.
The building has eight documented code violations, including a substandard structure, four fire codes for public and firefighter safety, a city ordinance for declared public nuisance and a Texas Health and Safety for outward appearance, Azbell said.
Weems’ neighbor, Kenny Stanford, spoke against the ramshackle building during Monday’s public hearing.
“I think that building needs to be overhauled or taken down or needs to put some money into it,” Stanford said. “I’m not trying to get any more taxes, but the only thing I can say thanks to Mason is that I get a discount on my taxes when I take a picture of his building and say it’s right next to mine.”
The council ultimately decided to give Weems until Aug. 11 to bring the building into code compliance to prevent demolition.
Another property at 609 E. Brazos Ave. was brought up for discussion but action was tabled because of the owner’s absence from illness.
The “substandard” property is a three-bedroom house with a four-car garage, the council said.
The city also advanced annexation proceedings to extend and enlarge the city’s boundary limits by 5.496 acres.
A resident petitioned to have the tract included in the city limits so he can receive city services, Kincannon said.
The acreage is in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.