LAKE JACKSON — Two men were arrested in connection with a March drive-by shooting at a church, police said.
The day of the shooting, two young men were playing basketball in the church parking lot when a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pulled through the lot and people in the vehicle fired multiple shots, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said. No one was injured in the shooting.
Juan Isais, 18, and David Jimenez, 20, were arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Lankford said. The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
“Through the detective’s investigation — and I believe we were looking at this as being a group that was connected with a previous incident — he kind of started putting those puzzle pieces together and people started linking up,” Lankford said. “Once the detective started interviewing some folks, he arrived at these two names.”
The detective used interviews and surveillance footage from some local stores, which helped him identify Isais, of Clute, and Jimenez, of Lake Jackson, Lankford said.
Jimenez was arrested May 28 at the Brazoria County Courthouse in Angleton, Lankford said.
“I don’t know why he was there,” Lankford said. “He had a warrant out for his arrest. The deputies detained him until we went out there and got him.”
Isais was taken into custody May 5 after Clute police made contact with him and a warrant was issued, Lankford said.
County jail records show Isais was charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm in June 2019, which is the previous incident, Lankford said. Isais pleaded guilty to the charge in March and was sentenced to four years’ probation and 200 hours of community service.
The drive-by shooting charge violated his probation, and Isais is out on bonds totaling $225,000 with conditions, online records show. Jimenez remains in the county jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing, Lankford said.
