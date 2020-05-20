Although many parents have gone back to work, things have not yet returned to normal for many local childcare centers. With a decreased number of kids and social distancing rules in place, the centers have had to get crafty with their day-to-day operations.
Big Kids child care center in Lake Jackson had to close for six weeks during the peak of the pandemic.
“The owner chose to close because we were only able to care for essential kids, which only gave us 10 to 12 a day,” Big Kids Director Donna Kenney said. “Also we have a lot of older staff and staff with children that they were concerned about.”
Along with the decreased number of children to care for, many centers saw a dip in their finances.
“It was a hit for sure,” Kenney said. “Payroll protection helped, but it doesn’t cover the insurance or extra food. We also have to pay for buses and general upkeep of the building. I don’t know what’s going to happen when payroll protection runs out.”
Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing child care centers to open for all children, as opposed to his previous order of essential workers’ kids only.
“Right now we’re trying to navigate the rules that came out yesterday from the governor,” Kenney said. “We have to break kids down further into groups, which is hard if you don’t have a lot of separate rooms to put them in.”
Child care centers are still under strict health and safety regulations despite Texas continuing to ease restrictions.
“It’s basically what we’ve been doing,” said Natalie Martinets, director for Lake Jackson Child Care Center. “We check everyone’s temperature at the door and no one that doesn’t work there can come in; sick kids are sent home, it’s pretty much the same.”
Although it might not be a requirement, many centers are taking extra precautions with toys and play areas.
“We wipe the tables every time the kids get up and we disinfect all the toys every evening,” Martinets said. “Every toy gets sprayed after each child plays with them and we’ve taken up the washable cloth toys like dress up.”
Christina DeWitt, director for Klassy Kids Lighthouse in West Columbia, wants to maintain as normal a routine as possible for her kids.
“It’s not the norm but we do what we have to,” she said. “We have tried to keep a sense of normalcy and not abandon everyday activities. We’ve had to adjust our daily routines like learning schedules, but we have our big kids doing school work every day like usual.”
The changes may become the new normal, but many centers are welcoming them for the safety of the kids, DeWitt said.
“I think as long as we’re doing our due diligence and what the state is asking to do we’ll be OK,” she said. “There are many changes, not many of them are big, but it’s a bunch of small changes that add up to a big one.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.