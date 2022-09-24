ANGLETON — An unidentified man found dead in the street led officers to shut down the roadway for several hours.

After getting a 911 call about a person lying on the road, officers found a man in his mid-40s dead at about 2:10 a.m. Friday between South Velasco Street and Cemetery Road, authorities said.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that the man was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck that left the scene and has not been located, Sgt. Ernest DeLosSanto said.

“Investigators are still gathering video evidence from surrounding businesses in the vicinity and working to identify more witnesses,” DeLosSanto said.

Law enforcement shut down the road for five hours. All northbound and southbound lanes on South Velasco Street at Cemetery Road were closed and traffic was diverted, he said.

The dead man has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing, DeLosSantos said.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.