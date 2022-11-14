Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
A Brazoria man died from injuries received in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 332 just west of Lake Jackson, authorities said.
Jeffrey Bruegel, 64, was pronounced dead after being taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston, Texas Department of Pubic Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
Bruegel was in a 2020 Buick Enclave stopped at a red light at Highway 332 eastbound ahead of the FM 2004 intersection a 11:49 a.m. Saturday when a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup rear-ended it, Woodard said. The impact pushed the Enclave into a GMC Acadia, which then a struck a Ford Explorer, he said.
Bruegel, a passenger in the Buick, had his seat belt fastened at the time of the wreck, Woodard said.
The driver of the pickup was 19-year-old man from Angleton.
“No alcohol was related in this and no charges have been filed at this time. It is still under investigation,” Woodard said.
DPS said the cause for the crash has not yet been determined and is part of that investigation.
FREEPORT
Horse runs into traffic
A panicked horse being treated at a nearby veterinary ran into traffic, where a drive struck the animal, authorities said.
The horse died of its injuries after being hit by a northbound gray 2019 Nissan Sentra at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Brazosport Boulevard.
The Pearland woman driving the Sentra had minor injuries, Freeport police said. She underwent treatment at St. Luke's Health Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson and was released.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.