FREEPORT — The City Council has passed another motion to investigate the business dealings of councilman and former mayor Troy Brimage.
The decision came after the latest in a line of lengthy closed sessions dedicated to real estate deals of both Brimage and fellow Councilman Jeff Peña, who was put under investigation regarding his purchase of the former Boys and Girls Club building.
Both men were put under investigation at the same time and both of the charges appeared again on the Monday agenda. As of August, the council had voted to send a letter demanding Brimage pay $200,000 the city council said it was owed by he and his company BrazTex following investigations by the firm Zeck and Navarro. The firm led the second investigation following an initial inquiry conducted by now-ousted city attorney Chris Duncan, who had said he’d found nothing to pursue regarding either Brimage or Peña.
A Freedom of Information request from The Facts regarding the Zeck and Navarro investigation was denied by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. At this time, neither Brimage or Peña has waived their attorney-client privilege to release investigation information, the grounds under which the city argued against the public being able to see the report’s findings.
The latest probe came courtesy of an ordinance for an investigation into property on Caldwell Street. The assertion is about $45,000 has gone underpaid for the property and that it needs to be collected from Brimage or BrazTex.
“I make a motion, mayor, to authorize our city attorney to investigate the collection of the unpaid $45,000 by BrazTex LLC to the City of Freeport for the property located at Caldwell Street. Just wanted to make sure that was a formal motion,” Peña said during council’s meeting this week.
Peña also motioned to have special counsel file a lawsuit to recover the more than $200,000 the city already has demanded.
The action to investigate and lawsuits fell upon familiar lines as previous votes into the matter. Councilmen Mario Muraira and Jerry Cain voted for the actions, along with Peña. In contrast, Mayor Brooks Bass voted against and Brimage abstained.
Supporters and detractors of the investigation took the opportunity to speak publicly regarding the ordinance, including Pam Dancy, a Freeport resident who has set up signs to protest Brimage’s actions in front of City Hall.
“I like Mr. Brimage. I like everybody. I don’t have any malice towards him or anybody on council,” Dancy said. “I just feel that nobody does business like that, saying that you’re going to pay for something in minutes and then going to write a check for it and decide on your own that you’re just going to just deduct it from what y’all make— that’s not how you do business. Nobody else did a 380 agreement the way that Mr. Brimage and his company were allowed to do.”
Brimage deems the vote the latest in a line of personal attacks intended to smear him and his reputation. He has turned over all of the pertinent paperwork regarding his real estate deals to investigators from the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers, he said, neither of which has filed charges. He is following the requirements of deals that were made nearly 10 years ago when the city’s circumstances were different, he said.
“It’s a total waste of taxpayers’ money,” Brimage said. “There’s already an ongoing, open investigation. They voted to file a lawsuit — why wouldn’t they just add that to that investigation?
“If they’re angry at what the previous administration or at the previous decisions that the city council made, that’s what they need to be angry at. Not me.”
Brimage said he sent a letter to the investigators in August through his legal counsel, from which he has not received a response. In it, Brimage argues the city prepared and administered the 380 agreement, designed to implement economic development and indicated the agreement had been completed five years ago.
“It is believed the City Council at some point authorized the City Manager’s actions to finalize the 380 agreement,” according to the letter sent by attorney Jason Cordoba. “However, at a minimum, the City Manager’s actions were done with the knowledge of the City Council and it is clear the City Manager’s actions expressed the will of the City Council.”
Brimage asserts the investigations are retaliation related to his actions that led to former Freeport city manager Jeff Pynes being indicted and convicted of felony theft by a public servant in 2020.
“I’m happy to get the opportunity now to get my day in court, but I hope that the voters and the taxpayers of Freeport hold these three gentlemen accountable for the money that they’re wasting on nothing more than a personal attack on me because I challenged them in the beginning,” Brimage said.
