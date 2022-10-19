Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Wednesday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25; buddy night coupons available at NAPA Auto Parts and TJ’s Lube Shop. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Special Children’s Day activities. Youth rodeo series shootout 2:30 p.m. in the arena. W.F. Pavillion Concert: Swanson Brothers 8 p.m. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
GMZ Young Adult Night: 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Fall revival with the Rev. Steven Benson of New Deliverance Church in Houston. Call 979-798-8362.
Teens Murder Mystery: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Bible Study and Scrapbook Classes: 7 to 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 21822 Britt Bailey Blvd., Angleton. No cost to attend; materials are provided. Contact Susan Sturgis 281-299-8336 or phamstur@yahoo.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755.
Avoid, Deny, Defend: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazosport College library, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Free food while learning easy to remember methods to follow during dangerous active threat situations. Call 979-230-3036.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Free admission day. W.F. Gonzales Pavillion Concert: Bad Habit 7 p.m. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
C-BISD Town Hall Meeting: 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 203 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Superintendent Steve Galloway will explain the district’s bond proposal and take audience questions. Call 979-799-1700.
Houston Food Bank Food Distribution: 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Call 979-548-5117.
Preparing Wills: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
1-2-3 Play With Me: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Fun Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Mels Country Cafe in Tomball. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pumpkin decorating; supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Coffee With A Cop: 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Brazosport College BASF Center for Process Technology, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Cup of coffee, doughnuts and light conversation with BC police officers. Call 979-230-3036.
Basic Rape Aggression Defense: 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Women only. Prevention risk reduction and avoidance class; must attend all three sessions to complete program; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. Call 979-230-3036.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Friday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Student art auction 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Ranch rodeo 7 p.m. in the arena. Mutton Bustin’ 8 p.m. in the arena. W.F. Gonzales Pavillion concert: Shane Jenkins & Los’ Wages Band. Open Air Concert: La Soledad & La Marquinaria Nortena 9 p.m. at the MEGlobal Main Stage. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Asleep at the Wheel in concert: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets are $50 adults; $45 seniors/FAS/BC employees, and $20 students/children. Call 979-230-3156.
Halloween Bash Lock-In registration deadline: Must register by today for event 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teens 12-18 welcome with signed permission slip. Costumes, food, candy, games, and music. Call 979-798-2372.
Something To Chew On With Lora Marie Bernard: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Admission is $10 or $12 with a box lunch. History Lesson with author and historian. Call Deborah Duty 979-297-1570.
Dinner In The Garden: 6 to 8 p.m. at Richwood Community Garden, 1003 Oyster Creek Drive, Richwood. $60 registration. Chef Kat teaches how to make healthy dinner options from the garden. Call Kimberly Mayer at 979-864-1558.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $15 plates. Call-in orders for delivery before 10 a.m. or takeout/dine in. Call 979-345-4409.
Blood Drive: 11 to 2:15 p.m. at First Convenience Bank, 121 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Osha Randle at 409-739-2355 or rc632@fcserb.com.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Chicken scramble 2 p.m. in the show arena. Kitchen Pride Bake Show & Rice Plus Cookoff 5 p.m. in the entertainment hall. Open Air concert: Giovannie & The Hired Guns 9 p.m., Read Southall Band 11:30. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Bobby Reed’s Reunion Show: 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Civic Center Theatre, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Featuring Hello Texas Band, Jody Cameron, Eric Curtis, Jim Black, Bad Bob, Larry Schoppe, Brett Bousley. Call 979-345-3335 or 979-482-0915.
The Mermaid Project Breast Cancer BBQ Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $12 plates. Call Mark Jasek at 979-236-6555.
The Mermaid Project Breast Cancer BBQ Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Shaka Shack, 90 Dixie Drive, Clute. $12 plates. Call John Orsini 740-632-2701.
The Mermaid Project Breast Cancer BBQ Fundraiser: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Arlan’s, 301 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. $12 plates. Call Guillermo Pena at 979-215-8627.
Teen Lock In-Games In The Dark: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Teens can hang out after hours and play games in the dark. Preregistration required. Call 979-864-1519.
Ghosts Along the Brazos: 6 to 11 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Take a spooky stroll around the grounds and listen to tales about the ghostly heritage of the area. Kid-friendly event. Food and drinks available for purchase. Call 979-345-4656.
