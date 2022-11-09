ANGLETON — Angleton ISD’s newest bond was voted for in Tuesday’s final day of results for election.
School officials are moving onto bond projects with voters approving the Angleton ISD $196.25 million request on Tuesday’s Ballot.
The bond received 5,378 votes, or 58.81 percent, in favor of, compared to 3,766 votes or 41.19 percent, who were against the bond according to final, unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Brazoria County Elections Office. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
“AISD respects and honors the outcome of this election and appreciates the continued faith our community places in the district,” Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
Trustees approved hiring PBK Architects of Houston as the architect for Angleton ISD’s proposed building project and Prolego as the program manager during the Oct.18 meeting. Having the contractors in place will allow the district to hit proposed construction timelines.
The $196.25 million request includes five core building projects, funding to demolish and renovate existing buildings and a contingency for possible increases in construction and material costs.
A 2020 demographic study showed 1,600 additional elementary seats would be needed within the next five to eight ways, with Frontier and Westside elementary already at functional capacity.
The bond request includes a new elementary, a second junior high, safety and security enhancements and new furniture for grades two through five to better accommodate small group learning.
A new elementary school, the district’s seventh would handle approximately 500 more students expected by the 2025-26 school year and had a 79 percent favorability among residents in a community survey, according to a story in The Facts in September.
“We will work to provide quality facilities that meet student growth needs while always keeping in mind the tax rate on homeowners and businesses in our community,” Edwards said.
It would cost $50 million and it would be $90 million for the second junior high, accounting for more than 70 percent of the total request. Funds for safety and security enhancements across the district are projected to be $18.25 million.
Requests for $9.5 million for new furniture for grades two through five to better accommodate small group learning and $12 million for improvements at the elementary and junior high campuses are also part of the bond.
By 2025, he believes every elementary school will be at functional capacity, Edwards said. In the meantime, there could be movement with students, but by that year, he believes they will all be full.
The new school would handle about 500 more students expected by the 2025-26 school year and had a 79 percent favorability among residents in a community survey, he said.
Improvements to existing elementary and junior high campuses are also in the plan to go with demolition, removal and renovations to outdated facilities.
The new schools are expected to be built west of Highway 288 and north of the 35 bypass.
The current junior high has about 1,600 students, while the max is about 1,800 seats. It will be at functional capacity by 2027, while the high school will hit its capacity by 2033, Edwards said.
With the district expanding, they are expected for 3,000 to 5,000 new students in the next 5 to 10 years.
The Zero Eye Technology purchase was approved in October and is in addition to the proposed safety enhancements in the bond.
Finally, the bond will include a state-approved human sexuality curriculum, that will teach how to avoid STDs and address prenatal care if you’re pregnant.
“For our Wildcat family, we will continue to strive to be transparent in our communication and, above all else, meet the needs of our students,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.