Sitting down in the library with friends, one last time. Tickling the ivories in the choir room, one last time. Trying to get the old Coke machine to take a wrinkled dollar bill, one last time.
Hundreds of Brazoswood High School alumni returned to roam the halls during an open house Saturday, taking a nostalgic look at the school most of them spent four years of their lives attending before its scheduled demolition at the end of the current academic year.
Karla Christman of Brazosport ISD Public Relations kept a lookout at the front door.
“I anticipated a lot of people would come, but I grew up here and I went to school here. And I am not disappointed,” she said.
Well over 1,000 former students came back for their last chance to see their old stomping grounds, she said.
“From every class imaginable,” Christman said. “We had some from the original class, some from last year, some that are still going. … If you look around, you see them bringing their children, bringing their grandchildren.”
One of the multi-generational parties was Maria Martinez, class of 1988, and her daughters, Jennifer Martinez and Emily Hernandez, classes of 2009 and 2014, respectively.
“When I was here, the E-wing and all of this wasn’t even here. None of this was here,” Maria Martinez said, gesturing to the added hallways. “It’s grown so much.
“I work here in the attendance office, and I love it. I think I’m going to miss it, because you get used to walking these hallways every day.”
The physical act of being in the building helped the alumni bring the past back to the surface.
“I’m kind of emotional,” Jennifer Martinez said. “You’ll still have the memories, but it’s something that’s being taken away.”
Her sister agreed.
“It’s the same for me. It brings back a lot of memories reminiscing, because me and my husband met here,” Hernandez said. “We graduated together, so being able to see the hallways we used to hang out in and everything, it just brings back a lot of memories.”
Assistant Principal Sara Jatala was present as an administrator and as an alumni.
“It feels really special, actually. It’s just kind of a nice, nostalgic feeling to walk down memory lane and see it through their eyes, because I see it every day as an assistant principal here,” she said. “So I kind of take it for granted that I get to see this building.
“Some of them, you can tell, haven’t seen it in many years — some of the graduating classes from the ’70s and ’80s really planned and came up here at the same time so they could all be here and see it together. It’s been really neat.”
Meghan Jones, creative writing teacher for grades 10 through 12, took the opportunity to collect the stories of former students to help keep the memories in place, despite the touchstone of the building being gone. She wanted to be able to gather them for future classes and teachers, she said.
“I just got to meet the coach today who planted the two Sweetgum trees that are outside. I got to help him take a picture and send it to his son, with the trees he planted,” she said. “The man is 94 years old, so we’re trying to preserve that.”
Jones is also looking to preserve a special piece of Brazoswood history.
“If you have ever lived in Brazoria County, you know it’s haunted,” she said.
The Lady in White was often observed by Brazoswood students, a spook allegedly dating back to the campus’ former status as the grounds of a plantation. It seemed like a good idea to take the occasion to collate the school’s long history of ghost stories.
“Why not collect the stories everybody has, whether it’s a weird occurrence, or a deck of cards going flying, or a book going flying off the bookshelf, and gather it together,” Jones said.
These aren’t the only stories that are being preserved, either.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is get back people’s old creative writing folders,” Jones said.
While most items are being moved to the new school, the folders are not, so an attempt is being made to save them for posterity.
“I can’t digitize all of these, which just kills me.”
As for other things being taken from the school, bricks will be sold to those wanting a piece of history, but they’ll need to be at least a little patient.
“Eventually, we’ll pre-sell them online, but first the school has to come down, and that will take time,” Christman said.
One popular decoration will not be making the trip to the new school — the Buccaneers mosaic from the front entrance.
“I would love to have the Brazoswood logo,” Jatala said. “I know it’s not possible. Everyone that talks to us and knows that I work here, they always ask, ‘What are we doing with that mosaic? Are they going to take that with them?’”
Not moving the mosaic isn’t a question of want, Christmas said.
“The problem with the logo is it will fall apart. It’s very thin,” Christman said. “But we have taken pictures of it and the original artist lives in the area, so there’s some hope to recreate it.”
Regardless of the mosaic, a new school is coming and it will bring with it some advantages.
“There’s a lot of doors in this building, so there’s a lot of entrances to this building,” Jatala said. “With as many entrances as we have, for critters to get in, for rain to get in — it’s a 52-year-old building.”
It also held more potential security risks.
“I worked at schools in the Houston area that are all being built with that safety model type of entrance so that it’s a little more secure,” she said. “This building was built at a time when that wasn’t needed.”
Some things won’t be missed, though.
“The heating and cold, too. I’m not going to miss that,” Jatala said with a laugh. “I wear a jacket probably every day.”
The new school will open when students return in August, and by then, the current one is expected to be reduced to memories.
“It’s a little bittersweet, because of this building having to be gone in order for us to have that new school,” Jatala said. “It’s been fun to be able see it being built right behind us.”
