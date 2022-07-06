ANGLETON — Angleton residents might soon be asked if there’s a family resemblance to folks from Belize City, as the two towns have been officially linked as sister cities.
“I guess it all started when we attended the Freeport Sister City Initiative with Alta Vista (Mexico). I went to Gina with the Hispanic Chamber (of Commerce) and said, ‘Angleton would love to do the same,’” Angleton City Manger Chris Whittaker said.
The city chose to partner with the largest city in Belize, formally known as British Honduras. The small Central American country borders with Mexico to the north and Guatemala to the west and south, while the east is against the Caribbean Sea.
After winnowing a list of possibilities, the similarities between the two municipalities made Angleton want to develop a friendship, Whittaker said. Deciding to go a little bit farther than Freeport’s partnership in Mexico, they wanted to find a place with programs that were seeking to advance themselves.
“Belize is a coastal city, so they deal with tropical storms and hurricanes and a lot of other stuff that we deal with, but they’re also moving forward on technology with solar lights, electric buses and those kinds of things,” Whittaker said. “The Hispanic Chamber made some connections for us. We had some mayor-to-mayor meetings with the City of Belize and they voted last month to partner with us.”
After getting the nod from Belize, it was up to the Angleton City Council to finalize the deal, which they did last week.
“So it’s based on a couple things — with sister cities, it’s swapping ideas about best practices in government and economy,” Whittaker said. “It’s economic development, so it opens doors for folks on both sides of the water to explore potential partnerships economically, whether that’s retail or industry.”
The City Council believes the port, airport, retail and tourism could all benefit from the partnership, and Whittaker said their experiences could translate to learning opportunities for local businesses and government agencies. As a parliamentary constitutional monarchy, there are certainly some differences with Belize that could lead to a different point of view.
“Belize is interested in education, they’re interested in sports, they’re interested in health care, so we hope to wrap our partners into this also, and largely, I think it’ll be a relationship built around Zoom meetings and exchanging ideas in different forums of different topics,” Whittaker said.
There are things that they do hope to do face-to-face, however.
“The mayor of Belize wants to come here and present our mayor with the key to the city, so we hope to reciprocate with that,” Whittaker said.
“You could pick a million cities, but it’s a beautiful country and they’ve already got partnerships, so they know how to do this and can help us walk through this process as well,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.