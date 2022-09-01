LAKE JACKSON
There’s so much bad in the world, it’s just good to do good, said Jerry Gore.
Gore’s good deeds earned him recognition as the 2022 Facts Citizen of the Year, one he believed he didn’t deserve after hearing about the works of 13 other people honored Wednesday during a luncheon at the Dow Academic Center.
“I haven’t soaked it in. It’s an honor that people believe in what you do,” he said.
After a two-year COVID hiatus, The Facts’s annual program lauding the community service efforts of area residents returned this year. In addition to Gore, three other residents were honored as Citizen of the Year finalists, nine were awarded as Unsung Heroes and a local couple received Business Leader of the Year recognition.
Nominations come from Facts readers and then are winnowed by the news organization’s management team into Unsung Heroes and Citizen of the Year finalists as well as any discretionary awards, such as one for business leaders. The finalists are referred to a committee of Brazoria County chamber of commerce leaders, who select the Citizen of the Year.
Gore’s local humanitarian efforts during Hurricane Harvey and the COVID pandemic and after natural disasters affecting other parts of the country earned him the Citizen of the Year honor.
He accepted his award with tears in his eyes, humbly saying he didn’t even deserve to sit next to the other nominees. His wife and family were in tears, too, and proud of his accomplishment.
“I’m really shocked. I just know his heart,” wife Kimberly Gore said. “When I’m watching him do all that, he’s not doing it for recognition. It’s surprising. I’m happy and proud he’s being honored like that.”
Gore’s daughter, Hailey Gromaski, believes her dad is deserving and that his heart really shows through all of his efforts, she said.
He just wants to bring a little hope to people if he can and aspires to do it full-time, Gore said.
“There’s 385,000 residents in Brazoria County. If they all just gave $1 a year, I could do this full-time,” Gore said.
Other finalists were Pat Eddy of Brazoria, the longtime leader of the Columbia Christian Senior Center; Mary Frances Hall of Angleton, whose causes include the MLK Celebration Committee and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Auxiliary; and Mary Fuchs of Angleton, who founded the Live Oak Clinic to serve residents who otherwise could not afford health care services.
Business Leaders of the Year were Drew and Becka Ryder, known for their On the River and Swamp Shack restaurants but who quietly have created and supported numerous community causes. Despite great obstacles during the pandemic within their restaurant business, the couple still found ways to give to the community.
“Where there is no way, I’ll make a way,” said Drew Ryder, reciting one of his favorite Bible verses.
They begin each day with prayer and ask God what He would have them do to bless others as they have been blessed, Drew Ryder said.
“There’s got to be somebody else more deserving. It’s an honor,” Drew Ryder said.
A common theme among the Unsung Heroes was disbelief as they said their deeds in the community aren’t about recognition.
Unsung Hero, Loretha Marshall-Edison was excited, emotional and for sure humbled just to be there, she said. The same was true for Rey Gonzales, who feeds hundreds of people in Freeport each week for free.
“It’s pretty shocking. I’m not even doing what I’m doing for that (recognition). I’m doing what I love to do,” she said.
Debra Mayberry-Bess, who ensures historic cemeteries and their inhabitants are cared for and respected, is a very kind, sweet, caring person who is family and community-oriented, said her friend, Nancy Howard.
Other Unsung Heroes were Barbara Stubbs, Judy and Denis James, Donald Davis, Joshua Walters, Schelle and Marie Hicks and Richard Garivey.
All recipients were featured in a special section in Wednesday’s edition of The Facts. It also can be found at thefacts.com.
This is the 24th year The Facts has honored members of the community with Citizen of the Year and Unsung Heroes recognition.
