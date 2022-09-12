DANBURY — In honor of giving back to Danbury teachers, the education foundation is announcing their Shine Bright Teacher Award winners.
One recipient from each campus in the district will receive a $100 gift card and the award. The award is funded through the Danbury Education Foundation.
The Shine Bright Teacher Award is given four times a year: fall, winter, late winter and spring.
Nominations began for the fall award ceremony on Sept. 6 and go through Sept. 30. Winner announcements is scheduled for Oct. 7.
The award was created in memory of Pamela Kay Reed, a lifelong educator at Angleton Independent School District, who passed away in August 2021 to a rare and aggressive form of Cancer said Abby Davenport, director on the board for the Danbury Education Foundation.
Reed worked in education for 32 years as a teacher and also in administration as a principal at Angleton.
“My mom was a teacher, and she loved being a teacher. She touched a lot of lives,” Reed’s daughter Mandy Kay said.
The origin of the award stemmed from those given by the Taylor Whitney Foundation.
“Pam’s family donated money to the foundation and one of our board members, Mandy Kay, suggested that we use the money from Pam raised to honor her memory and continue this Show Up Teacher Award. We decided to change the name with a Shine Bright Teacher.”
They want students to vote for their teacher, Davenport said.
“For the younger students, if the parents needs to help them they can, but the nomination is from the students. Students can call out a teacher who is standing out and making an impact on them,” she said.
Although Reed’s work was distinguished at Angleton, her grandchildren go to school at Danbury, so her family wanted money to go toward the school her grandchildren attend.
“We’re hoping that it will be building up and becoming an exciting thing for the teachers to look forward to, to just let them know how much they mean to the kids and that their presence is extremely important,” Davenport said.
Reed was strong, smart and valued her friends and her family,She was always willing to provide advice and be there if you had questions or something hard, Kay said.
“It’s the first time they are going to be presenting the awards,” Davenport said. “That’s a special day to be recognized. So that’s really what we want to do.”
