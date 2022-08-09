LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to build on the successful first year of its banquet and auction when it brings back the event Thursday night.
The chamber fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive. It is the second time the chamber has focused the event more on dinner and dancing after separating its community awards into a separate luncheon.
“It’s actually our only major fundraiser this chamber does,” Chamber President/CEO Sandra Shaw said. “We used to do Taste of the Town — we did that for 28 years, that was our major fundraiser. But with the pandemic and everything, we are not doing that right now. So last year, we started the banquet and auction and it was very, very successful.”
About 300 people are expected to attend, Shaw said.
“It’s a great, fun thing. The proceeds obviously go to the chamber to help us provide all the services that we provide to our members in the business community,” she said. “And so we hope everyone comes out and has a great time. We have some great auction items this year, some very different ones you’ve never seen on any other auctions, and so we hope everyone plans to attend.”
Proceeds go toward initiatives laid out in the chamber’s strategic plan, which aim to help promote a good economy for the Brazosport area, Shaw said.
Although other chambers have several fundraisers a year, Brazosport Chamber only has one because members are already asked so often for sponsorships and auction items. There are 17 sponsors for this event, she said.
Auction items include fishing trips, several weekend getaways, a Las Vegas vacation, trips to Fredericksburg and Waco, and certificates for different things in the area.
On the River Restaurant will provide a shrimp and steak dinner with dessert.
Reservations are available to the public, with tickets $75 a person or $850 for a table of eight. To make a reservation, call the Brazosport Chamber at 979-285-2501 or email chamber@brazosportchamber.org to reserve a spot.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.