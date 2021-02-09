The preview brief for today’s Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court meeting, describing the anticipated approval on the consent agenda of a structure setting out the process for dealing with a public health emergency in and around the Sweeny hub, is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic response.
It is a regular arrangement between the county government and Phillips 66 that’s coming up for renewal.
