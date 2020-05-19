ANGLETON — Residents should not expect to be driving on the Highway 288 toll lanes anytime soon, even through Brazoria County’s portion should be done in the next two weeks.
“Our toll lanes will be substantially completed by the end of the month,” County Engineer Matt Hanks said. “The reconstruction of (FM) 518 will be substantially completed by early June.”
While construction on Brazoria County’s 5.2 miles is nearing its end, Harris County’s 10.3-mile portion is not expected to reach substantial completion until Sept. 3, Hanks said. The road can not open until Harris County’s section is completed as well, he said.
Brazoria County’s section spans from CR 58, north of Highway 6 near Manvel, north to the Harris County line. The four toll lanes — two northbound and two southbound — then continue into Harris County to the Highway 59 intersections. The existing lanes of Highway 288 will remain open to drivers not wishing to pay tolls.
The money also funds the reconstruction of the FM 518 intersection at Highway 288 to include additional turn lanes from the access ramps and widening FM 518 from Business Center Drive to Smith Ranch Road. The project also reconstructs Highway 288’s main lane bridges.
“Most of the flat concrete work is completed,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Still need the concrete rail work and the striping. We are months away from this opening.”
The near $98 million project has undergone construction since July 2017 and was to open by July 2019, Sebesta said. The long-delayed project has had to endure its fair share of bumps in the road, including delays caused by Hurricane Harvey, but the current pandemic has been a help.
“That schedule always slips a little,” Sebesta said. “COVID-19 has let them keep up with no traffic and to finish it faster. (Hurricane) Harvey delayed it and impacted it; I know that. This should’ve already been completed though.”
Weather delays, change orders, resources issues and reworks have all contributed to the delays, Hanks said.
“It’s hard to identify one thing,” the engineer said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.