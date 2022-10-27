FREEPORT — On the heels of further investigations and a lawsuit by the Freeport City Council, embattled Councilman Troy Brimage has tendered a resignation for his Ward D seat.
In a notice provided by Brimage, he cites the accusations leveled against him as being the focal point of his decision.
“For years I have done the best I can do for the City of Freeport both in and outside of politics,” Brimage wrote. “I can no longer accept hearing the baseless accusations made against me by a few citizens and a few council members week in and week out.”
Brimage’s notice came within hours of a special workshop meeting Wednesday night to discuss redrawing ward boundaries, which a consultant said do not comply with laws requiring equal representation. Prior to those discussions, residents spoked up during the public comment period calling for Brimage’s resignation, not knowing it had already been tendered.
It also comes the same week Brimage closed his Hooks on the Brazos restaurant and bar, bringing criticism from former employees about how that process took place. Brimage has a buyer for the restaurant, he said.
In his notice, which says it is effective immediately, Brimage flatly denies any wrongdoing. The real estate deals he made under an agreement with the city about 10 years ago have been under fire.
An outside legal team, Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal and Zech, dove into allegations that Brimage had taken improper financial benefits from the economic development agreements, which were entered before Brimage joined city government. Findings of the investigation have resulted in council approving letters demand repayment from Brimage and his company BrazTx, amounting to roughly a quarter-million dollars.
Brimage has maintained he properly fulfilled the terms of the agreements and is a victim of a witch-hunt brought about by his part in convicting former City Manager Jeff Pynes for felony theft by a public servant. Those actions took place when Brimage served as mayor.
Attempts to acquire details of the investigation have been stymied by the council, which has claimed attorney-client privilege, a move backed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Current City Manager Tim Kelty said Brimage emailed his resignation to himself and Mayor Brooks Bass. It will not become official until council acts on it at a future meeting.
“I’m sure Councilman Brimage put a lot of thought process into announcing his resignation,” Brimage said. “I appreciate the efforts that he made on behalf of the city of Freeport and I wish him the best.”
The city is seeking the guidance of Mark Olson of Olson and Olson, acting city attorney for the city, with regards to the process going forward and how Brimage’s seat will be filled, Kelty said.
“The charter has some language that says if there’s a vacancy, council will appoint, but the fact is, when we amended the charter to go with three-year terms, state law may trump and require us to have a special election,” Kelty said.
A Freeport native, Brimage is building a ranch in Navasota and said Tuesday his plans to leave Freeport are well-known.
“I am beyond proud of bringing development to the waterfront and the many other accomplishments we have achieved for the city,” Brimage said in his resignation message. “As always, I wish the best for the City of Freeport.”
