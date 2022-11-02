ANGLETON — Since launching the CARES program over a year ago, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to get the word out about it.
Sheriff Bo Stallman, Chief Deputy Ian Patin and others developed the CARES program when the Sheriff’s office began seeing a need in the community for residents that are non-verbal or have trouble communicating effectively with law enforcement.
CARES stands for Creating Awareness & Responding to Emergencies Safely.
The program is used to assist residents in the community with autism, Down syndrome, ADD, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, dementia and any other special needs to stay as safe as possible in an emergency, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Danny Lares said.
It’s basically for anyone with special needs, he said.
The basis of the program depends on families and individuals providing information about their loved ones with special needs to an online form that officials can access, Lares said.
“Our officers can use that information if they ever come across an individual as far as how to contact a loved one, if there’s any triggers that we should be aware with them or just information that maybe a loved one would want us to know,” Lares said.
The information gives deputies a way of helping get a resident back home if they see someone wandering around and is non-verbal, Patin said.
Deputies can pull up a map and see who is registered in the area. They can also put in search criteria and match demographics to get them back home, Patin said.
“These folks get lost or wander off, so we came up with a way using our current database that we do police reports in,” Patin said. “We can document these folks from information their caregivers or loved ones volunteer. With their information and contact information for the caregivers, we are able to get that information in real time to our deputies on the street.”
In May 2021 Stallman presented the CARES program, and since then, it has not gained as much traction as the department was hoping it would, Patin said.
“Just something as simple as providing us with some demographics and contact information, we can get them home or wherever safety. It’s a really helpful program if they choose to participate in it,” Lares said.
The department depends on word of mouth, but we feel they can do better,” Lares said.
However, that does not mean the end of the program. The department wants to continue to advertise and explain the program so residents better understand its use, Patin said.
“It costs them nothing to register and they can withdraw anytime they want,” Patin said. “Everyone’s situation is different. If they don’t feel a need for it, they may not need it.”
Lares also touched on the program’s usefulness for children or the elderly and how negative reactions can be deflected from this.
“This also gives us guidance on how to approach them and try to avoid negative reactions,” he said. “We do have training involved that will give officers things to recognize if they are dealing with someone with a disability or handicapped. I would advise them to refer back to their training as far as how they were taught how to interact with that individual. If they notice something triggers them, like the lights or sounds, having them pay attention to that.”
Prior to the program, officers were encouraged to use “old fashion police work” to track down caregivers or loved ones for any non-verbal resident they found wandering off, Patin said.
“We will go above and beyond,” Patin said. “If we need to go door-to-door knocking, we will. We will check the hospitals and see if they are familiar with them. We’re trying to get better at getting the word out about it.”
In seeing this need, the Sheriff’s office hopes that this program helps figure out a solution so that everyone can effectively communicate with law enforcement, he said.
“I would encourage people even if they don’t have a diagnosis — It’s better to be ahead than behind,” Lares said. “If you have a loved one that you believe meets that criteria, then by all means, you can fill out the form online. It doesn’t have anything to do with any medical questions on there. It’s just basically information about who the individual is and if you’re a legal authority over the individual.”
Participants can find the CARES enrollment form by going to https://www.brazoriacountytx.gov/home and searching BSCO CARES.
