CLUTE — Months after the old Brazoswood High School ended with an open house allowing people to roam the halls one last time, the new Brazoswood High opened in identical fashion.
Hundreds of current and future students crowded the hallways Sunday to see where they’d be spending the next several months or years. With them, parents, teachers, administrators and curious onlookers also wandered the grounds.
There is plenty of work to be done in the upcoming days. The library’s books were still boxed and waiting to be shelved and there was a piano sitting in the hallway, partially covered in industrial plastic wrap. However, more was seemingly finished than not, with furniture ready to be occupied and faculty already preparing their rooms and offices for the start of classes this week.
Karla Christman of Brazosport ISD Public Relations said more than 300 people arrived just in the first 30 minutes of the open house. She was guiding people to scan a QR code to get maps of the building and allow students to find where their classes would be in the upcoming year.
“I think people are curious and may have students and may not. People who have graduated and chosen to come and see the new facility, I certainly understand that,” Christman said.
Her favorite thing about the new school is the vast auditorium that inspired excited talk from many of the visitors entering for the first time, she said.
“My daughter teaches theater here and I went to school here and the auditorium here is beautiful," Christman said. "It is amazing, state of the art — the lights the sound — it truly sings to my heart. Then again, my first degree was theater.”
Gracie Topper and Michael Martinez were watching a table near the front of the building where people could describe their Brazoswood memories. She is an upcoming junior, while he recently graduated, giving them different perspectives on the new building.
“It’s to see what I’m missing out on since I graduated. I’m missing out on a lot of nice things. I mean — this building is super nice,” Martinez said.
He says he was happy with the old building, because it had character, but can’t help but feel a little jealous.
“A lot of different types of smells in that old campus,” he said, laughing.
“And different temperatures,” Topper said, chiming in. “It’s a lot different. It’s so much bigger. I’m still trying to find my way around, even though I’ve given the tour a couple of times.”
She said the new building having three floors would be interesting. They both found the new, larger cafeteria and auditorium impressive, as well as the little study nooks scattered throughout.
School board members Jerry Adkins and Joe Rinehart were near the entrance, speaking to guests.
“I think it’s great. It’s an amazing, new, open concept," Adkins said. "Kids have got to be excited about learning. Teachers have got to be excited. Any new facility is outstanding, and we’re just lucky to get it in before the extra costs had come in.”
The open concept extends to the large cafeteria with a variety of seating and the library that takes up a large portion of the second floor.
