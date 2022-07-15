LIVERPOOL — Operational concerns about the Liverpool Volunteer Fire Department prompted Brazoria County Emergency Services District No. 3 to shut it down, officials said.
Brazoria County commissioners Dude Payne and Stacy Adams indicated they were aware of the shutdown, but weren’t privy to the details behind the decision. Payne said he had been informed that the district had decided to actions similar to an “audit.”
“The board does not have to share that with me and they haven’t,” Adams said. “But I know Alvin’s been doing their part to cover them.”
ESD No. 3 Executive Director Jeff Braun said the area would be covered by the Alvin and Danbury fire departments for the foreseeable future.
“It was a normal business practice and we have some organizational concerns with operations, so we’re reviewing that,” Braun said. “At this point, we don’t really have anything else to say about it.”
When the district is through investigating its concerns, it will decide what changes to make.
“At this point, we decided it was an opportunity to review the situation and still maintain good fire response,” Braun said.
A sign on the door of the Liverpool firehouse refers interested parties to contact ESD No. 3 directly with questions.
It is unknown if the concerns that sparked the closure have any connection to the case of Kelly Lynne Gabel, the wife of a former Liverpool Fire Chief who pleaded guilty to theft from the department in 2020, but Braun did refer to a previous issue with the Liverpool agency.
“Prior to my being here, it’s my understanding that a situation happened previously where there were issues in the Liverpool Fire Department where they could no longer function, and at that time the exact same thing took place with Alvin and Danbury taking over coverage during that period of time,” Braun said. “I have not been made aware of any particularly bad issues that took place during that time.”
Despite the drought and the possibility of an increased response time, ESD officials believe the Alvin and Danbury departments would be up to the task of protecting Liverpool. Residents he has spoken to are comfortable with the arrangement, he said.
“We’re a district fire department, so we have nine providers of fire service and four providers of EMS. From time to time we have to do these things,” Braun said. “The most recent one that did end up being more permanent, I guess would be a way of looking at it, was what happened in Holiday Lakes a number of years ago. When Holiday Lakes’ department was no longer functioning and an agreement was reached between other providers in our district — Angleton and Rosharon — to cover that area.”
Braun said it was too early to determine what might happen with Liverpool’s department.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.