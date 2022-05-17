With turnout expected to be low for the primary run off elections, just a few votes could determine who wins party nominations for the November general election.
Three county-level runoffs are on the May 24 Republican ballot — district clerk, County Court of Law No. 2 and 149th District judge — as well as state-level races for attorney general, land commissioner and railroad commissioner.
Early voting opened Monday and continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday at 11 locations throughout the county. Election Day next Tuesday will have the same hours but more places to vote.
As the candidates encourage people to get out and vote, Brazoria County Republican Party Chairman Shayne Green believes the winner will be decided by a few ballots, he said.
“There were multiple candidates in current runoff races. Also, there were great candidates in every race. When you have great candidates it’s going to be a difficult decision for the voters,” Green said. “Now we’re down to two candidates in each one of these races and that’s going to make it easier, I think, for most voters to choose a candidate. It’s going to come down to a few votes to decide a winner over the challenger.”
During the full March 1 primary, early voting turnout was 6,107 for Democrats, and 19,220 for the Republicans. Runoff turnout pretty much always drops off from the primary, Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said.
“It’s different because these are county and state positions and this is determining who is going to be on the November ballot,” Cunningham said. “So if you want to make sure the person you want gets on the November ballot, then they need to vote. If you did not vote in the primary, you can still vote in the primary runoff.”
Those who voted in the primary can only vote in the same party’s runoff. Those who did not vote in the primary can vote in either runoff.
Two years ago, in-person voting for the Republican runoff was 10,583 and for the Democrats, it was 5,321, she said.
“I expect more turnout than two years ago because there are three local races on the ballot and last time there weren’t any and it got delayed due to the pandemic,” Cunningham said.
Additionally, Green also believes that voter turnout might be low, he said.
“There were several races with more than two people and that’s created a runoff for several different positions. Turnout will be low for the runoff, so every vote is counted,” Green said. “The candidates are working hard to make sure people get out and vote. Every vote is important.”
People need to get out and vote because this election will be determined by just a few people, he said.
“Everyone needs to have input on this election,” Green said. “It’s important to make it to the runoff, and the candidates that made it now have to follow up and work hard to make sure they get the votes.”
For the runoff, Brazoria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kris McGarvey agrees turnout will be low and doesn’t expect it to be much better than 5 percent, she said.
“These are not a lot of positions people know about and it’s hard to get people excited because they’re not familiar with the roles of the position,” McGarvey said. “We had candidate forums last week from the different candidates and I think all we can do is educate people on these positions and the importance of them.”
No county-level races are on the Democratic ballot. That party’s voters will be deciding nominees for lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner and comptroller.
