ANGLETON
Students who took on the role of teacher won top five honors at the Educators Rising National Conference.
Under the leadership of Education and Training Pathway teacher Jennifer Beacom, three Angleton High students placed at the summer competition in Washington, DC.
Junior Jasmine Roman earned second place in impromptu lesson planning, junior Avery Aaron placed third in lesson planning and delivering STEM, and Angelina Lopez, a sophomore, achieved fifth place in children’s literature for Pre-K.
All three had earned top 10 rankings at the Texas Association of Future Educators State competition, making them eligible for the national competition.
The Texas Association of Future Educators focuses on kids considering careers in education, but it’s not a requirement. Members participate in after school activities that allow them to learn more about the field, including leadership and administration, Beacom said.
Beacom was new to both teaching high school and leading the program, both challenges she welcomed. Having the students achieve at the national level based on their natural abilities was rewarding, she said.
“I’m teaching kids that want to teach kids, so it’s interesting because you have kids that take this program, most of them have a similar personality trait, which is that idea of wanting to help others,” Beacom said. “But there’s some that it just comes natural, too. And I think for all of these girls, it’s one of those things that they just kind of get it, and so they go above and beyond.”
Lopez simplified the words of her book to cater to the pre-K audience for her national entry, she said.
“The story followed a young girl named Alaina in her family. It took place after the death of her mother, so she is going through the world trying to figure out her grief and trying to find out how she can live in a world without her mother,” Lopez said. “The book is supposed to help kids who have lost somebody very important to them go through the journey of grief because lots of kids go through this and no one really wants to sit down and talk to them about it. So that’s why I made this book.”
The conference and being in front of the judges were a good experience, Lopez said.
“I had lots of fun. We all had lots of fun,” Lopez said. “I had amazing judges. They were so fun and interactive. I really thought I could sit down and talk with them about my book, and we just had a blast, and I would love to go again.”
Roman’s impromptu theme was on the controversial topic of school shootings. She had to come up with a lesson on the subject with very little planning time. Her approach was to teach her students how to cope with such a devastating situation, she said.
“There’s three ways that you can go through it because you have to treat it like it’s a classroom,” Roman said. “So you have to go in with the group discussion, and then I had them writing out what they would say to other people if that experience was to happen. And what would they want to hear if it happened to them?”
The experience was nervewracking, but as soon as she got into the room, she felt in her element, Roman said.
“It’s my first time doing this and actually doing something that I want to continue career-wise — knowing that other people think I’m also good at it is like ‘wow,” Roman said.
Aaron presented a video of herself teaching a fourth-grade math lesson. Although not overly confident, she focused on the fun part of teaching to get her through the competition, she said.
“I just thought about how much fun I had teaching this lesson, how I liked looking at the kids’ faces when they understood,” Aaron said. “I just told myself, ‘Be confident in the lesson you already gave, and just show that to judges.”
Roman aspires to become an elementary teacher and will remain active in the Future Educators program.
Lopez plans to pursue a career in veterinary services and medicine but enjoys being an active member of TAFE and competing. She plans to submit her story again with digital imaging in next year’s competition, she said.
Aaron is attending Angleton Christian and not able to continue her TAFE path, which was a difficult decision, but she plans to pursue a career as a theology professor, she said.
“I feel super proud. Proud is the right word. I remember just my face hurt from all the smiling and it was really emotional,” Beacom said. “Because it was our first year to be there. And I felt really proud not only of the kids but just of Angleton and of being able to represent…to be able to not only put Texas on the map, but to put Angleton High School on the map was really exciting.”
With the opening of the new Career and Technology Education building, both students and teacher feel that they have even better resources that will get them back to nationals next year, they said.
It helps to have the materials that they need to be able to learn how to teach,” Roman said.
“I think the large space is a lot more welcoming for the kids,” Lopez said. “I mean, look at this room. It’s so pretty. It’s so fun and energetic and it just brings this spark into the room, to this whole building. Basically, you feel like you can teach children in this classroom.”
Beacom feels more prepared for the upcoming year and competition ahead. The kids are already planning for next year, and she has a core group of kids who know what to expect and can help lead the new ones, she said.
“I have 100 percent confidence that we will do, as well, just because the kids I still have a lot of the same kids, and they know what to expect now. And we’ve learned so much,” Beacom said. “For me, it’s not necessarily about getting the accolades as much as the experience. And I think, I know for a fact, that we’ll have the experience of going through area, through state and then hopefully on to Nationals again this year. But even if we don’t, it’s really the journey that is so fun with these kids and the experiences that we get to have going forward.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.