ANGLETON — An organization that started as a groundbreaking idea 15 years ago celebrates its efforts to help people and caregivers affected by dementia and the more than 100 active volunteers who helpfulfill that mission.
The Gathering Place volunteer recognition luncheon Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Angleton brought together founder Brenda Maust and Board Chairman and CEO Dale Libby with the 125 volunteers who operate the nonprofit and its programs.
“It’s exciting to be celebrating 15 years,” Maust said. “It’s important to honor the volunteers because they deserve it. They do a good job. It’s an emotional experience and you wind up giving so much of yourself, but you get love in return.”
Libby, whose late wife battled early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, has been involved with the organization since 2014, ascending to lead some of the affiliated programs of The Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries before taking over as CEO.
“Being able to help other caregivers and the programs that we have, that provide respite for caregivers and activities for participants, is really worthwhile because it makes a big difference in their lives,” Libby said. “We wouldn’t have this organization if we didn’t have volunteers. They’re the ones who run our socials and work directly with the patients or with participants. They put the activities together, a lot of them fix the lunches and stuff like that. … We wouldn’t have a program at all without volunteers. They’re the ones that make all this happen.”
Seven-year volunteer Peggy Krampota of Alvin, who is a team leader and serves as an advisory council chairwoman, said volunteers get a lot out of being able to help.
“It’s the most satisfying, rewarding and challenging position I’ve ever had in my life and it’s become a passion,” Krampota said. “You see improvement in people’s health care, attitudes. These people come to us frustrated, hurting, declining and the things we provide, the Gathering Place provides … oftentimes, it either slows the progression of diseases or it stops.”
Eva King has been a volunteer for 10 years and now serves as coordinator for Brazoria County, she said. She volunteers because she enjoys helping people and being useful, but sometimes it’s difficult as well, she said.
“(It’s hard) when you get too involved. You get involved with the patients and get to be involved with the families. So if something happens, it kind of affects you, too,” she said.
But King encourages everyone to volunteer.
“Come join us. It’s really heartwarming and you get to meet a lot of people and do good,” she said.
Tonya Visor, who handled community and public relations for UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, and Micheal Washburn, its director of wellness and community resources, often partner with the Gathering Place, they said.
Washburn, who has had family members with Alzheimer’s, has been a Gathering Place volunteer for since the beginning and serves on its board. He continues to be impressed by the dedication and depths of the programs offered, he said.
“It has grown so much,” Visor said. “It’s so exciting to get together and make such an impact in lives across Brazoria County.”
Brazoria County Pct. 1 Commissioner Dude Payne, on behalf of County Judge Matt Sebesta, presented a proclamation designating August 18, 2022, as Brenda Maust Day. The proclamation chronicled Maust’s work from 2007 to the present and noted volunteers had helped at least 383 participants, hosted more than 1,089 four-hour gatherings and served in excess of 4,352 hours in activities and companionship.
First Presbyterian Pastor Michael Gable, a Gathering Place board member, thanked each volunteer for their work.
“It is the joy that we find in the work that we are getting, the work that God gives us, that brings meaning to our lives,” Gable said. “Now as long as He is with a Gathering Place, each of you have accepted a task of service, of working with people who seem to have lost an awful lot of what society says makes them a valuable person. But you also are witness to the fact that each of those people you serve is still a person, on their good days and even on some of the more challenging things. You have had this chance to see the impact of your service on those individuals and on their families yourselves.”
A newer volunteer, having started in 2020 at Heights Church in Alvin, Charen Teague, appreciated the recognition, she said.
“Anytime that you are shown appreciation for what you’re doing, it’s nice. Everybody needs to be appreciated, everybody needs to kind of be a little bit rewarded,” Teague said. “We would all do this without this, but I think when you don’t see things showing appreciation — some little thing, just a little lunch — if you never see that, after a while, you’re thinking that those at the top could care less whether we’re here or not. I think you need to do that for people who are volunteering because it takes a lot of time from your work. It takes a lot of time from your personal life.”
In addition to Gathering Place socials, which provides respites for caregivers and cognitive exercises for those with dementia, the organization offers support groups, caregiver conferences, memory screenings, Alzheimer’s prevention classes, virtual classes for the memory impaired, and special awareness events. An affiliate, Early Stage Coaches, provides 1:1 lifestyle coaching for early stage patients.
