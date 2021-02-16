The late surge in civic involvement spurred by the newly open seat in Position 5 on the Richwood City Council expanded into May’s elections, as each position — mayor, and city council positions 2 and 3 — each generated contested elections by the filing deadline.
David Rafalski, who lost to Position 1 Councilman Mike Johnson in November, filed to take on incumbent Mayor Steve Boykin, who is seeking reelection.
Rafalski’s running to bring accountability and transparency to the city government, he said, while enhancing participation, collaboration and inclusion between the city government and various aspects of the community.
Rafalski’s wife, LeAnn, was one of five people who applied for the Position 5 seat when Councilwoman Katie Johnson announced her resignation. The council chose Mark Brown II for that spot — Brown previously served in two different positions on city council, losing by 10 votes to Position 4 Councilman Rory Escalante in November.
Two other applicants for Position 5 — Leslie Klug and William Yearsin — decided to stay in the mix and are now campaigning for election to city council.
Klug is challenging incumbent Position 2 Councilwoman Melissa Strawn, while Yearsin is competing against incumbent Councilman Matt Yarborough for Position 3.
Richwood is the exception to the rule this year, though, as many Brazoria County municipalities closed out the candidate filing period Friday with unopposed candidates.
ANGLETON
That’s certainly the case in Angleton, where the only people to file were the incumbents. That means Mayor Jason Perez will continue on in his job, as will Position 2 Councilman Travis Townsend and Position 4 Councilman Cecil Both.
“I just want to see some things still complete-out that we’ve initiated, and then still look at some of our needs as a community that have not been started, and see if they get to completion,” Perez said when he filed.
They serve two-year terms. The mayor receives $150 per month, while council members receive $100 per month.
LAKE JACKSON
Final filings from Lake Jackson city officials indicate council incumbents Matthew Broaddus in Position 1 and J.B. Baker in Position 5 will be reelected to their seats in May. Will Brooks, Ariel Lara, Rhonda Seth and Michael Musquiz will battle it out for Position 3, which was left vacant when Gerald Roznovsky was elected mayor in November.
Musquiz moved to Lake Jackson about three years ago and unsuccessfully challenged Councilman Ralph L. “Buster” Buell III for Position 4 in the last election cycle. A lack of communication between council members and city residents is what prompted him to run before, and again, he said.
“Just help bridge the gap between people and city government,” Musquiz said.
He also hopes to bring more clarity to residents.
“Most people don’t know how it works — most people aren’t aware exactly of how to take the issues or what to do with issues,” he said.
Seth, a registered nurse, previously ran against several other candidates for Dennis Bonnen’s seat in House District 25, finishing fourth in the five-person race that saw Cody Vasut win the seat in a runoff.
Lara is the director of The Warriors Refuge in West Columbia and has dedicated her life to do for others as she wishes she’d done for herself, according to a post on her Facebook candidacy page.
“This city is more than my home,” Lara wrote in the post. “It is my past, present and future.”
Brooks served as a city councilman from 2012 to ’17 and is retired. He is an active member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, for which he serves as chairman for the annual parade.
HOLIDAY LAKES
The only people to file for the election were the town council incumbents. Alderman Terry Mitchell filed for reelection to Position 3, along with Alderman Kay Young in Position 4 and Alderman Disa Schulze in Position 5.
Schulze is also the mayor pro tem.
Alderman terms are for two years and are not paid.
CLUTE
Former mayoral candidate and councilman Erick Aguilar will seek to again take the Ward B seat from Don Oakes.
The two battled out for the Ward B seat in the May 2019 election with Aguilar defeating Oakes with more than 74 percent of the votes.
Oakes had been the Ward B representative since 2011 before his defeat.
Aguilar resigned from his council seat to challenge Mayor Calvin Shiflet in the November election. He fell short, gaining 45.85 percent of the votes.
Aguilar did not respond to phone calls or emails for comment.
Municipal Judge Randy Smith will also run against Curtis L. Phillips, who filed on the final eligible day.
Ward D Councilman Travis Quinn will not face opposition in May’s election.
JONES CREEK
Four candidates will face off for three at-large spots up for election on the town council. Each of the incumbent aldermen filed for reelection — that includes Nicole Hardesty, AJ Jinkins III and Corey Thomas. David Galloway is hoping to unseat one of the three.
Jinkins received an appointment to the village council to serve out the term of Terry Jeffers, who won election as mayor last year.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Five people will be on the ballot in May, competing for one of three at-large seats on the village council.
Alderman Toni Capretta is seeking reelection, and Oscar Jalifi hopes to hold on to the seat he received an appointment to last year. He’s serving out the remainder of former alderman Robbie Morris’ term.
Alderman Sean Robertson announced earlier he wouldn’t seek reelection because duties and responsibilities related to his job don’t allow him the time to serve the village as an elected official.
Challengers include Garrett Davison, Paul Hermonat and Bob Petty.
SWEENY
The three men whose positions are up for election didn’t draw an opponent by the time the filing period closed.
Mayor Jeff Farley, Position 2 Councilman Bill Hayes and Position 4 Councilman John Rambo all filed for reelection.
The officials presided over preparation for a major public works water project, work on which began at the beginning of February. It’s expected to come to fruition in four phases.
Both mayor and council member terms are for two years, and they are not paid.
FREEPORT
Planning and Zoning Commission member and real estate developer Eric Hayes will attempt to unseat incumbent Jerry Cain to represent Ward B in the May elections.
In Ward D, former mayor and House District 25 contender Troy Brimage will challenge current councilman Roy Yates.
Brimage and Hayes did not respond to phone calls for comment.
Mayor Brooks Bass will also serve another three years after running for reelection unopposed.
BRAZORIA
After 21 years since he first sought office, longtime council challenger Bill Lott will finally take his place on city council.
The retiree will take the Position 1 seat occupied by Marcus Rabren, who did not seek reelection after two decades of service. Lott had unsuccessful runs in 2000, 2005, 2017 and in 2019, when he fell short to Rabren.
Mayor Roger Shugart does not know Lott well but is looking to welcoming him in May.
“I don’t know a whole lot about him, but we are always looking forward to someone joining the team and helping us through the infrastructure rework we are doing,” Lott said. “He’s retired, so we deeply appreciate him coming on board.”
Incumbent council members Gary Kersh and Susan Swanner Parker retain their positions because they are running unopposed, City Secretary Sheila Williams said.
Shugart added they plan to cancel the election if no write-in candidates appear.
OYSTER CREEK
Oyster Creek will not require an election after Mayor Justin Mills and council members Erik Chitwood and James Dvorak run unopposed for reelection in the upcoming May election, City Secretary Andi Ford said.
DANBURY
Residents can choose from among seven candidates to fill three at-large council seats.
Incumbents Heather Martin and Brenda Milligan will seek reelection while Jon Williams, Rocky Hicks, Larry Terrell, Keith Woods and Gerald “Bud” Womack look to replace them.
Martin is hopeful for a second term to continue her agenda of helping improve roads and infrastructures in Danbury, she said.
“There is still a lot I have to look forward to and get done and I wanted to be a part of that,” Martin said. “I believe, in general, government runs slow, and while there are things you can get done in one term, there are things you can’t get done in one term either.”
Alderman Coby Pruitt will not seek reelection. He did not respond to phone calls seeking his reason.
WEST COLUMBIA
Rory Burke has served on the city’s economic development corporation for more than 20 years and now will enter his first elected race for city council against incumbent Jamie Walker.
Burke, a co-owner for ICS Inc. in Oyster Creek, was born and raised in West Columbia and wanted to give back to his community on a larger scale.
“I’ve been consumed with the business for so long, and as I start to slow down I thought of trying to do something to give back to the community,” Burke said. “I grew up in the small town where the older men in town were leaders in youth athletics and Sunday school and all sorts of activities, and that’s how they gave back to the community and this is the way for me to do it.”
Incumbents Robert Thomas and Roy Maynor will serve another term after no other candidate filed to run.
ANGLETON ISD
Laura Jaso looks to unseat incumbent Heather Brewer in May’s school board election, while incumbents Kimi Hunter and Justin Journeay will run for Positions 5 and 7, respectively, without opposition.
“We have a really good board — we work well together and I think we’ve got a lot more to do to accomplish the schools’ goals,” Journeay said of his decision to run for reelection. “It’s our job as citizens to make sure that our school is doing its best to produce good citizens for the community.”
Brewer hopes the Angleton community will choose to keep her on the board, she said.
“I really enjoy serving our students and staff and community, and I want to continue to do that, and continue to build onto our current foundation here at Angleton ISD,” she said. “We have a very strong, firm board right now, a great camaraderie … and I would like to see that continue.”
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Final filings from Brazosport ISD indicate District 1 trustee Joe Rinehart, District 2 trustee Jerry Adkins and District 3 trustee Patty Sayes will be reelected to their seats without opposition.
“We will cancel the election,” Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said via email Monday.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
Columbia-Brazoria ISD has two seats up for reelection this year, and it appears incumbents Matt Damborsky in Position 1 and Becky Danford in Position 2 will run unopposed.
Superintendent Steven Galloway added no election will take place.
DAMON ISD
In Damon, no one else filed to run for Place 1 on the district’s school board as of Friday, though Thursday night’s board meeting may see “a couple changes,” Superintendent David Hayward said via email.
Virginia Cruz Puente was the first to file, and she will be on the ballot against Carolynn Gillin, who was appointed to fill the seat after a resignation left it vacant in August. Whoever is elected to the seat in May will retain the position until 2022, at which point it will be up for election again as scheduled.
DANBURY ISD
Danbury ISD will not see Ken Piper or David Jennings reelected to its board of trustees this year, as neither filed to run for their seats. Clint Williams and Nikki Sodek will battle for Piper’s Position 3; Shane Jennings will run unopposed for David Jennings’ Position 4, according to an email from Secretary to the Superintendent Lisa Menard. Daryl Peltier, the only incumbent to file this season, will run against Dory Mitchell for Position 5.
To her knowledge, there is no relation between Shane Jennings and David Jennings, Menard said.
Sodek and Mitchell were not immediately available for comment.
The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is 5 p.m. today, according to an email sent by the school district Friday.
SWEENY ISD
The day before the deadline, Neal Bess Jr. filed an application to run for Position 6 on the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees; he withdrew his application Friday morning.
Instead, Janena Norris will try to unseat Position 6 incumbent Bryan Douget, while Ron Stewart will attempt to unseat Position 2 incumbent Donna Bohlar-Schroeder in May.
Norris’ children were a factor in her decision to run, according to a Facebook post announcing her candidacy Saturday.
“Having two children who have fallen under the (special education) umbrella, I feel schools often forget this special population as they work to improve student success,” Norris wrote in her post. “I would be an asset advocating for these students.”
Sweeny Hospital District
The two incumbents on the hospital’s board of trustees and two challengers will compete for three seats this May.
Board members Violet Weeks and Lisa Leal are seeking reelection, with Leeta Thompson Wood and Desire Morgan also hoping to win spots on the board.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.