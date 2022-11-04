ANGLETON
Only half the size of the monument on which it’s based, the impact of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica is equally huge.
“A soldier never dies until he’s retired. Tomb guards never forget. And I challenge you to add to that what we would, neither will we,” said Bill King of the Rome, Georgia, Exchange Club that commissioned and tours the replica. “Because without their sacrifices of not only their lives but their identity, as well the sacrifice made by all of our known soldiers that were killed, we would not enjoy the freedoms that we have as American citizens.”
The scale model came to Brazoria County for display as part of the Exchange Club of Angleton’s annual One Nation Under God luncheon Thursday at the Knights of Columbia Hall in Angleton. Built by a club chapter in Rome, Georgia, the Angleton chapter arranged for the replica’s local stop as part of the local club’s 20th anniversary.
On its journey along Mulberry Street to the hall Thursday morning, hundreds of Angleton ISD elementary school students stood along the route and waved U.S. flags as the moment passed. The display is not unusual, King said, as veterans have been known to salute as the replica passes.
In the evening, generations of local residents filed into the hall to view the exhibit.
“Veterans, non-veterans, children of veterans, young children with parents wanting their children to learn about the tomb,” said Ro’Vin Garrett, Exchange Club of Angleton president.
Originally consisting solely of the model monument, the display surrounding the replica has grown as it has made a perpetual tour since its unveiling several years ago, King said. Among items that now make up the exhibit are photos, memorabilia donated by veterans and service members, and items connected to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
It has visited 30 states in the last four years since the Rome chapter earned the Americanism award from the national exchange club for its construction and use. The chapter went to great lengths to ensure the replica’s authenticity, working with military representatives to receive permission for the project.
“We also got the exact sizes of the tomb. They went one step beyond what we really expected,” King said. “They got us a photostat copy of the original blueprints for the tomb, and then we were able to cut that down to half size.”
Rome club member Phillip Burkhalter, who has a construction company, took the lead on its creation, with his workers donating their time after hours. They used pine, composite materials, carbon-fiber sheets for added strength, aluminum framing and retractable wheels for ease in moving to ensure its durability and authenticity.
“After four and a half months of work between the artist and the builder, what you see is what they produced,” King said. “Many of the tomb’s guards visit with us at our shows and all of them say that looks as good if not better than the real one because the real one is all weathered.”
King’s presentation featured anecdotes about both the actual Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the replica, including a history of those buried at the memorial site and reason for its creation. One of the misperceptions people have about the tomb, for instance, is that the remains are in the box structure, he said.
“The World War I soldier is not buried here,” King said, pointing to a photo of the iconic box. “He’s buried down here, 6 feet below.”
When created in 1921, the tomb didn’t have the granite monument at all — “It was flat like a tabletop,” King said. When President Warren G. Harding walked nearby shortly after its dedication, he saw a family having a picnic right on top of the grave, King said.
“At that time, it was not marked, nor was it guarded,” he said.
It would be 1948 before a permanent detachment of Army guards would be permanently stationed at the site and carry out the rituals people connect to the tomb today.
There are three crypts in front of the granite box, one containing the remains of a soldier from World War I, one with the remains of soldiers from World War II and the Korean War, and one dedicated to unidentified fatalities from Vietnam. The Vietnam crypt is empty because the remains it had contained were identified through DNA.
Luncheon guests observed and took photos around the exhibit immediately following the presentation, and the public had the opportunity to visit the display Thursday afternoon. The Angleton club hoped to bring the exhibit back to town so more local residents have an opportunity to experience it, Garrett said.
