LAKE JACKSON — It is not a pleasant day in the neighborhood for the residents on the 300 block of Pine Street.
Name-calling, threats and police reports are a regular occurrence. Resident Chuck Cates’ appearances in front of Lake Jackson City Council begging for its intervention have become as common as saying the pledge.
Cates made his third trip to address the City Council this week with his complaints against neighbor Gloria Williams. This time his name was on the agenda and he had several other Pine Street neighbors join him in voicing their concerns.
The signs of the neighborhood’s discord are in Williams’ front yard.
“I’m a bad bitch, I just wanted to remind ya’ll” states the most prominent one. “My neighbor is a Karen” and “Warning: Neighbor is a jackass” are equally prominent. Two smaller signs point to an adjacent home on her right and another across the street that read “Karen 1” and “Karen 2.”
The signs are not against city laws. In fact, she amended one out of compliance after she was cited to conform to the size parameters for content posted on private property.
SOURCE OF CONFLICT
What caused all the conflict is a mystery to some of the residents.
“I have no idea why,” neighbor Kevin Maier in an interview with The Facts. “All that happened was the very first day that I ever saw her, she walked into my driveway and flipped me off after I waved to her. The next time I saw her she was threatening my wife and she was in my backyard trying to pull my fence up.”
Williams claimed the fence was on her property. That’s what started the whole situation in January 2021, Maier said.
In an exchange of words with Williams, Maier’s wife, Stephanie, said she would burn Williams’ house down. Police arrested Stephanie Maier and charged her with making terroristic threats, which later was reduced to a harassment charge.
“She’s racist and she doesn’t like white people,” Cates said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mary Helen Israel, a Pine Street resident since 1960, attended the meeting as well.
“I am embarrassed to say that I live on the street in a town that allows that kind of crap in the front yard,” she said. “There’s got to be something that you can do about this.
“I’d like to set the house on fire. And that’s kind of a bad thing to say from the widow of a fireman, fire chief and fire marshal, but I would just love to throw something out there and burn the house down. I’m mortified, embarrassed, and totally disgusted that the city can’t do something about it.”
Neighbor Roberto Rodriquez told council his young son is learning to read and doesn’t appreciate some of the language on Williams’ signs.
“I believe it’s within the legitimate purview of this city to expunge obscenity, whether or not it’s on private or public property. If it can be read from a public road from my son who was learning to read, I believe it needs to go,” he said.
THE REBUTTAL
Williams took her turn at the podium.
“I have been called a lot of things, but racist is not one of those that I’ve ever been called. That’s based off of assumption on people I have to live next to,” Williams said. “I pay taxes just like everyone else. … I have freedom of speech. I’m using that to the fullest.”
When she first came to the neighborhood, she made sure her lawn was kept neat, but the situation escalated for her when her neighbor accused her of siccing her dogs on him. Williams was charged with assault and she had to go to court to defend herself, Williams told The Facts.
That’s when she put the signs up and finally began to get some peace and tranquility, she said. She briefly considered taking them down during Tuesday’s meeting, but that thought quickly evaporated as she heard what her neighbors continue to say, she said.
“I went home last night and I thought about everything that was said,” Williams said. “As a matter of fact, I just kind of replayed it and it just shows how ugly they truly are. Now this lady wants to burn my house down or whatever, because she doesn’t like something that I’m putting. It’s my right. I don’t like the way that I was getting treated or nothing.”
CALL FOR COMPROMISE
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth asked if there could be some kind of reconciliation, a new starting point to go forward from, but Williams would not consent.
“They want me to push reset. And I do hold some value to myself, and I’m sorry if I’m not worth anything to you or anyone else, but I hold value to myself,” Williams said. “And I will not allow people to treat me any kind of way.”
Neither side sees any kind of resolution on the horizon.
“Last night, I really didn’t see a mutual sincerity on their part,” Williams said. “And so it’s like me compromising with my own stuff. I don’t really know what would happen if I took them down. I know that I’m stating facts. Whenever I say that, if we give a description of Karen, a lot of those accusations are very, if not right on point, with what I’m dealing with.”
Seth agreed Williams was in full compliance with signage laws in the city, but continued to encourage her to take down the signs.
“We’ve seen the stuff (police reports) and it is ridiculous,” Seth said to Williams. “Nobody’s saying you’re completely wrong. I understand the frustration there also, but what I’m saying is, is there any possibility we can be adults, drop some of this and move on? Don’t call the police on her every 30 seconds, take all the signs down and just try to be good neighbors to each other.”
An impassioned Councilman Jon Baker chimed in.
“I came to this city in 1987. And I came here and it was a city of champions,” he said. “Everybody wants to be in this city. Everybody wants to be in the city of enchantment, because it was a respectable city that everybody wants to live in and is respected. Now that’s what we’re trying to keep here, that same image. And that’s all we’re asking, just to meet us in the middle. We have to start somewhere.”
IN COMPLIANCE
According to City Manager Modesto Mundo, Williams was not in violation of any codes. Those she had been previously cited for have been taken care of and she is in compliance with all ordinances. Cities can’t regulate content, he said.
Rodriguez asked council members to give the city’s definition of obscene.
“The Supreme Court defined obscene and it has to have it somehow be attached to sex. It isn’t just the F word or any other curse word by itself. It it has to be attached somehow to a sexual act,” Russell said.
Councilman Chase Blanchard addressed Williams, saying life’s too short to live this way. Unless people let bygones be bygones, nothing is gonna change, he said.
