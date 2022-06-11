LAKE JACKSON
Fire shuts mulch site
Not only was it hot enough to fry an egg Friday, it was hot enough to catch a pile of mulch on fire, officials said.
Lake Jackson firefighters were called to the city’s mulch site in the 100 block of Canna Lane at 2:09 p.m. when the heat set much of the mulch aflame, Fire Chief Tyler Harper said.
“Due to the ambient temperature, the mulch starts to heat up and degrades and puts off heat. We have large piles like that,” Harper said.
The burned mulch doesn’t pose a danger to the public, but the site will be shut at least until Monday, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“The site is closed this weekend until the fire department can assure that it is extinguished,” he said. “The Customer Convenience Center will remain open for regular hours and will accept bulky trash but no yard waste.”
During the summer, the mulch catches fire fairly often if not handled properly, Harper said.
“With it being 93 degrees outside, you have to constantly wet it,” he said. “It happens quite frequently. It’s so far off the roadway, it’s not a hazard.”
SURFSIDE BEACH
Coyote seen trying to feast on feline
A problem with coyotes in the village almost cost a cat its life Thursday night when the predator chased the feline onto a resident’s porch — and a home security camera captured the near-death experience.
The possibly stray cat fought off the coyote by hiding under a lounge chair before jumping onto the porch fence, climbing up the banister and eventually getting away, according to the video.
“This is not the first time I’ve seen videos or have been contacted by residents about coyotes going up their stairs,” Surfside Beach Police Chief Robert Wood said. “We get contacted about coyotes eating their dog’s food from the porch.”
Surfside resident Tony Gray posted the video to social media.
“Coyote upstairs on my beach house rear deck. Island life. Someone almost lost a cat,” Gray posted on the video caption.
Although coyote sightings are not uncommon, this is the first time Wood had seen one trying to eat a cat, he said.
“We also have leash laws, so if citizens have cats, they should keep them inside,” he said. “We are trying to figure out how to help this issue with trapping. It’s kind of hard with coyotes. For the most part traps of that size are very expensive. We’re trying to find the best way of fixing this issue.”
Just like anywhere else, coyotes are going to popular areas to try to find food, he said.
“If anyone sees coyotes, let us know, so we can get a sense of which portions of the island have the most sightings.”
