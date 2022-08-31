FREEPORT — The Port Freeport Commission has approved an increase in its residence homestead extension from $175,000 to $250,000 for individuals who are 65 or older or under disability.
The larger exemption for those groups is in addition to the 20 percent general homestead exemption that can be applied to the appraised value of a taxpayer’s primary residence.
“The way this would work is, if this is the property owner’s primary residence, they would first get the homestead exemption,” Port Freeport Chief Financial Officer Rob Lowe said. “Once that homestead exemption were removed, then they would get the $250,000 age 65-or-older or disabled exemption. So when combined, the backward math would say that a home with an appraised value of $312,500 would pay no tax for Port Freeport.”
He stressed the exemptions are only for qualifying homeowners and their primary residence.
“If you own 10 rental properties, you don’t get it on the rental properties. It’s intended to be the homestead,” he said.
Property owners will pay the regular tax on any other properties.
Port Commission Chairman John Hoss, said the change is in consideration of a rise in home values for the area in recent years.
“This is the third increase in the exemption over the last six years,” Hoss said in a new release from the port announcing the Aug. 24 decision.
“There are 13,687 eligible properties for this specific exemption,” Lowe said regarding the navigation district.
That number could fluctuate because of things like disputes over appraised values.
The proposed tax rate was voted on in a public meeting for the upcoming fiscal year at just below the no-new-revenue rate of 3.5 cents per $100 of appraised property value. The final rate is expected to be voted on Sept. 8.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
