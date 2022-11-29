At 84 years old, one would think it’s time to hang up the hat, but Clute resident Larry Phillips started hanging up birdhouses, and he’s not yet done.
A longtime Manvel resident, Phillips and his wife Nancy moved to Clute about five years ago to live beside his daughter as age was starting to play a factor in the couple’s health.
Phillips, who suffered a heart attack the day before Father’s Day this year, decided to take up a new hobby in crafting birdhouses.
An avid traveler who’s been to 48 of the 50 states, Phillips said that some days, he gets too dizzy to go anywhere. Now, he stays close to home and is busy with the houses. His unique designs also allow him to be creative, he said.
Despite moving, Phillips keeps a little bit of his Manvel ranch in mind with a detailed mural on his back fence that features an image of his barn, the Astros emblem and his kettle brand LP that stands for both Larry Phillips and Little Ponderosa, he said.
“We had to put the sky in the mountains. That’s the hill country. And all that stuff in front is stuff from our farm,” Phillips said, describing the mural. “One of our places, we dug a 16-acre park 5-foot deep sandpit stocked with fish, and Nolan Ryan, one of my best friends, would come out, bring his kids fishing and hunting … We built that barn. I drove every nail in that barn. And that stud horse was my favorite horse of all the horses we ever had, and we probably had 250, and then that pickup was my favorite little pickup.”
He had the mural put on the fence during COVID when all he and Nancy had to do was sit and look at their backyard during those long days, he said. Now he’s added a line of birdhouses in different shapes, sizes and colors to line the fence and decorate other areas of his yard.
Designs include a log cabin, an Astros helmet and a star, and he’s even used an old workboot from the Navy to make a house.
“I took my last old pair of workbooks from 1985, and I said, ‘I don’t think I need these no more,’” Phillips said.
Phillips couldn’t take woodworking in high school because he didn’t have time for FFA or 4-H since he played sports, he said. It wasn’t until his freshman year of college that he took the class and made a bedroom suite that he still has in his home.
An interesting aspect of Phillips’ life and why the Astros theme is a prominent fixture stems from his friendship with former Astros pitcher Nolan Ryan.
He attended school with Ryan’s siblings, and although he’s 10 years older than Ryan, Phillips said the Astros star called to purchase hay from him one day, and the two hit it off and became the best of friends. Ryan invited Phillips to spring training, and the rest is history.
The average cost to build Phillips’ birdhouses is about $20 a piece, he said, although he doesn’t sell them.
He’s given away about 20-25 of them, and his current production rate is about two a day on a good day.
Also in the backyard is Phillips’ tool shed. That is where he has everything he needs to craft the houses, including a drill, a hole saw, bits and pieces of metal for perches and doorways, a wood stash and a barrel full of items from which he draws inspiration. Those include Froberg’s buckets he says he’s contemplating making houses out of to sell at the Alvin farm.
The father of four kids with 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren is keeping busy and won’t let his health issues deter him, he said.
“I go in, and I have my wife count my fingers to make sure I got all my fingers,” Phillips said. “I get out of here, get dizzy and lightheaded and make sure I haven’t cut a finger off.”
