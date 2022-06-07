Over the summer, school districts ensure all students are fed by providing meals.
All of the programs hosted allow children under 18 to access nourishing meals throughout the summer months.
For some districts, like Angleton ISD, the summer meal program began Monday and provides breakfast and lunch, said Angleton ISD Director of Child Nutrition Amy Anderson.
“We have four buses going out to the community and we have 31 different stops,” Anderson said. “The bus schedules will just be serving lunch and all meals are intended to be served on-site.”
The meals will be provided Monday through Thursday at Angleton Junior High and Westside Elementary. Also, four buses will go to more 30 locations around the area. The locations can be found on the school’s Facebook and website.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at the schools and lunch is from 11 to noon schools, Anderson said.
Bus 1 will be going around the neighborhood until 2 p.m., bus 2 until 1:50 p.m., bus three until 2:20 p.m., and bus four until 2 p.m.
“Our district is over 400 square miles and our kids have a hard time getting to the schools, so this is a way for us to get out to the community and make sure we’re still feeding our students,” she said. “We’ve been doing this the last several years. We want to make sure they stay nourished over the summer and are ready to come back to school.”
The program will last until July 28, she said
“We have some areas in our community that are food deserts and with the cost of food rising, we wanted to provide food to them so they stay nourished over the summer,” she said. “We plan on continuing it over the summer; this has been a blessing for our staff and community.”
Additionally, Brazosport ISD is taking a similar approach by having a dine-in service at 10 of their campuses from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until noon.
Only four locations are available until July — Lake Jackson Intermediate, Brazosport High School, Freeport Intermediate and Clute Intermediate, according to the Brazosport ISD website.
The district serves the meals on weekdays and provides a bus option that will go to seven apartments around the area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,
“We are grateful for our dedicated staff who work tirelessly to help ensure our students receive meals during the summer,” Superintendent Danny Massey said.
While both districts began Monday, Columbia- Brazoria ISD began distributing meals as early as June 1, Children Nutrition Director Cynthia King said.
“A lot of kids go without eating and even during the school year, we have students that we send the buddy pack home with,” she said. “They need it. They need food. We do this every year.”
Meals are served at West Columbia Elementary from Monday through Thursday, King said.
Breakfast is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will last until July 7.
Anybody can go and eat there for free, she said.
“All families should bring their children out to get a hot meal,” King said. “It will help them out. It’s a free and nutritious meal. We have a menu on our website.”
Sweeny ISD will also offer meals through July 14, with breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. being served at the elementary and junior high and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Superintendent Daniel Fuller said.
“As a district, we are excited to participate in a summer feeding program. I know many families utilize and depend on the opportunity to provide balanced meals for children,” Fuller said.
Lisa Tamez’s daughter participates in the free meals in Clute.
“It is a blessing and then having it here at the apartment is even better because my daughter can just walk up to the front and she doesn’t have to go all the way to the school to get it,” she said.
The family stays at the Costa Verde Apartments and the Brazosport ISD bus comes to the apartment to serve the meals, Tamez said.
Her daughter is a junior at Brazoswood and got meals last year, she said.
“Last summer, they did the drive-through and we were doing that at the elementary school,” she said. “I would have to be here to drive her to go through the line, but this year is different because they come to the apartments. It means so much because it’s hard times right now and groceries are expensive and with me being at work, it makes me happy she gets a hot meal.”
Additionally, Ashley Cordovano of Angleton took her two children to get meals Monday and was happy with the experience, she said.
“Honestly, my children just saw it and remembered reading about it and just wanted to stop and see what it was about,” she said. “We haven’t ever done it before. However, I think many families should take the opportunity to use it for children that need more food or kids that have working parents and can’t be home to make them lunch. It is an amazing thing that Angleton is doing.”
