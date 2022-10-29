Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
SPCA Spooktacular Howl-o-ween Festival: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Vendors, food trucks, pet/kid costume contest, silent auction, and free microchip event. Call 979-285-2340.
Halloween Monster Mash Mystery: 6 to 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. $10 admission. The museum will be transformed into a spooktacular monster mansion for a kid-friendly interactive mystery party. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Freeport Ghost Walk: 6 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park St. A haunting walk to historic downtown Freeport; creepy family fun, spooky decorations, and frightening activities. Call 979-233-0066.
Astronomy Night: 6 to 10 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free open to public. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Fall Festival: 4 to 7 p.m. at The Lighthouse UPC of West Columbia, 501 W. Brazos Ave. Treats, costume contests for ages 0 to 11, games, food, and prizes. Call 979-345-3354.
Harvest Party: 3 to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Free and open to the public. Candy, food, inflatables, hayride, carnival games, dunking booth and more. Call 979-798-1580.
Fall Market Days: Noon to 5 p.m. at Historic Downtown Freeport, 311E. Park Ave., Freeport. Live music from Will & Phil, food trucks and vendors. Contact 979-233-0066 or historicalmuseum@freeport.tx.us.
Rosharon Volunteer Fire Department 42nd Annual Fundraiser: 11 a.m. at 16435 FM 521 Rosharon. Two separate raffles with 50 items to win, live and silent auctions and grilled steak plates for $12. Call 281-595-3730 or email Rosharonfire@aol.com.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Contact Loretha Edison at 979-798-8362 or littlesister461@hotmail.com.
Wild Peach Market BBQ: 5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Donations accepted to help with all further community benefits. Call 979-480-3223 or email wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
CHS Project Grad Class of 2023 Halloween Carnival: 6 to 10 p.m. at First Capitol Park, N. 13th St., West Columbia. Face-painting, train rides, cake walk and craft/food vendors. $10 wristbands cover both halloween carnival and haunted woods. Call 281-793-0755.
Halloween in the Park: 7 to 9 p.m. at A.M. Chick Anderson Gazebo Park, 102 S. Main St., Sweeny. Candy, games, hayride, face painting and costume contest. Call Dr. Leal at 979-665-6020.
Slime Day: 10 a.m. to noon at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free to public; come and go event. RSVP recommended; first 75 people to register. Call 979-265-7831.
6th annual Candy and Cars: 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Luby’s, 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Free drinks, trick or treating for the kids and awards for Halloween favorites. Call Barry at 979-285-5589.
To Worlds Beyond: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Teen Lock-In Halloween Bash: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Pumpkin Spice Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Angleton, 130 S. Arcola St.during Peach Street Market, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Trunk or treat, Costume contest for all ages and pets, Jack O’ Lantern decorating, costume and pet parade, and more. Call 979-849-5722.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at corner of South Broad and East Brazos avenues (flowers by Mary Lee). $15 per plate; tickets available on site. All proceeds used for scholarships and other humanitarian projects. Call 979-345-2808 or 979-864-6114.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Monday at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Wednesday at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22-inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen. Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Sunday
St. John Church Fall Festival: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John Church, 919 W. Fifth St., Freeport. Lunch, turkey giveaway, games, activities and prizes for kids of all ages. Friendly costumes are welcome.
Trunk or Treat: 5 to 6 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3046.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
College and Community Band: 2:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Music Department presents the first College and Community Band concert of the semester. Free; no tickets required. Call 979-230-3156.
Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 406 E. Main St., Clute. Free event for the public. Put costumes on and fill your bags with treats. Call Tricia Rickaway at 979-265-2008.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Covered Dish Luncheon: Noon at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Bring a covered dish and enjoy fellowship. Call 979-345-4642.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Wednesday at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22-inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen. Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Monday
Trick or Treat at the Courthouse: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.; West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St.; and Brazoria County Water Lab, 409 E. Orange St., Angleton. Call Sharon Trower at 979-864-1596.
Walk The Block Trunk Or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. at East Clay Street, South Broad Street, Jackson Street and 16th Street in West Columbia. First Baptist Church, Columbia United Methodist Church and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church sponsor candy and other goodies being passed out to treat or treaters; free photo booth in front of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Email tmaryswestcolumbia@gmail.com.
6th annual Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3100 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Free event with trick or treating, bounce house, games and more. Call 713-422-7200.
Bobcats Building Big Dreams: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Damon ISD, 1211 Mulcahy St., Damon. Food, fellowship and fun; costume parade and contest. Call 979-742-3457.
Lake Jackson City Hall Trick or Treating: 11 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Parents must walk children to front door where they will be greeted with candy and to start the trick or treat route. Call 979-415-2400.
Halloween Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. costume parade to Lake Jackson City Hall for some trick or treating. Call 979-415-2590.
Surfside Police Department Trunk Or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. at 1304 Monument Drive, Surfside beach. Bring your kids for an evening of treats, games and costumes; free. Call 979-239-1151.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Halloween Fun: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Spooky fun time with crafts, treats and more. Call 979-345-3394.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Nov. 2 at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22-inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen. Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Tuesday
Senior Adult Social Group: 6:30 p.m. at Wayside Pub, 106 This Way, Lake Jackson. RSVP needed. Contact Eddie Forbes at 979-864-0044 or Eforbes1946@gmail.com.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Off The Hook Crochet and Knit Group: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Wednesday at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22-inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen. Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Wednesday
Bible Study and Scrapbook Classes: 7 to 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 21822 Britt Bailey Boulevard, Angleton. No cost to attend; materials are provided. Contact Susan Sturgis 281-299-8336 or phamstur@yahoo.com.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Nov. 2 at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22 inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen; Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
