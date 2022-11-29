RICHWOOD — The saying goes, “eat the greens.”
The city of Richwood ensures residents can do that by participating in research and growing broccoli varieties in their community garden.
The garden has been chosen to be a place for the research trial in partnership with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension in Brazoria County.
Richwood resident Kim Mayer is a horticulture agent for Brazoria County under the extension.
“Because of my connection and my volunteer abilities through Keeping Richwood Beautiful, I thought it would be a great partnership to be able to conduct those research trials there at the community garden,” Mayer said.
The research allows extension agents to recommend specific varieties that do well in the area or across the region so home gardeners can succeed, Michael Potter, Horticulture Extension Agent of Montgomery County, said.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service works daily to improve Texas by providing innovative solutions at the intersection of agriculture, natural resources, youth and health, thereby improving the well-being of individuals, families, businesses and communities through education and service, according to the mission’s website.
The extension service has offices in 250 counties and roughly 25 horticulture agents in Texas.
“We are very fortunate to have horticulture agents in this Gulf Coast area,” Mayer said.
This is Mayer’s first trial since becoming an agent in September.
“I’m excited about it. It’s a great learning opportunity,” Mayer said. “And I’m excited to share the data with the rest of the horticulture agents.”
The extension is in its first year of testing broccoli. Potter has been a part of multiple variety tests ranging from tomatoes and squashes to cauliflowers, he said.
“We just decided that broccoli was a good start to do a regional trial,” Potter said. “That way, we can pull in agents from all over the region and do something simple. It’s part of a requirement for a lot of extension agents to do research demonstrations and trials.”
With broccoli, agents are searching for survivability and how well they perform against insects, disease, pressure and potential fungus, Potter said.
“For this one, we’re just looking at quantity in a sense and just how well they perform under different conditions,” Potter said.
The variety testing stretches across nine counties, including Galveston, Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria.
The five types of broccoli being evaluated include bonarda, burgundy, green magic, imperial and gypsy.
“We are looking at traits that make a particular variety a good selection for either that particular county or for the entire region,” Potter said. “We will be looking at traits like ‘How many days until the first harvest, total pounds produced and average broccoli head size.”
Each county is given 40 broccoli plants, and the agents are given specific details for planting, fertilizing and how they carry it.
From that point, they will collect data from the different varieties.
Broccoli is either planted in the ground in a typical vegetable garden setting or in pots. The vegetables are currently in three-gallon nursery pots at the Richwood Community Garden.
Additional observations include pests, diseases or other factors that may contribute to the variety’s performance.
Data from the multicounty project will be compiled after the research and shared in multiple formats, including Facebook, county education programs, Master Gardener programs and the Gardening in the Gulf Coast Online Programs, Potter said.
The Montgomery County Master Gardeners planted the broccoli in cell trays from seed. Once germinated, and they grow to about 2 or 3 inches tall, those cell trays were dispersed to the agents, and they have planted those seedlings, Potter said.
The vegetables have been planted for about two weeks in Richwood and will continue to be cultivated, potentially into 2023.
“This will probably continue into at least the end of December, the beginning of January when those broccoli plants are ready and completely ready for harvest,” Mayer said. “These different varieties have different dates, but I’m gonna say it’s probably about an average of 90 days from planting until harvesting.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.