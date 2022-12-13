Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazosport Choir Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Join for a night of holiday music performed by chamber singers, jazz singers and newly formed Brazosport Children’s Choir. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156.
Chocolate Bay Public Meeting: 1 to 3 p.m. at Alvin Public Library, 105 S. Gordon St. Discuss water quality issues affecting communities in the Chocolate Bay watershed. Call 832-681-2579.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Teen Ani-Make-It: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Grace and Mercy Food Pantry Donations: Call and make appointment before dropping off at Grace and Mercy, 409 Cemetery St,, Clute. Donations of 200 hams/200 blankets needed. Call 979-230-8101.
Light Up Brazoria: Businesses and residents with a Brazoria address invited to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free; one business and one home winner will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging today; winners announced Thursday. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Wednesday
Oyster Creek Public Meeting: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discuss water quality issues affecting communities in the Oyster Creek watershed. Call 832-681-2579.
A Rock N Roll Christmas Show: 6 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Featuring Shake, Rattle and Roll. $15 per person plus a toy for Blue Santa; refreshments served. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Association of Retired Teachers Cookie Social: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center Plaza Room, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. All members and prospective members welcome. Call 979-236-5544.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring a favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Yoga in The Great Hall: 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Join Professor Rau for a Harry Potter-themed yoga class for all ages; space is limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Kids Wacky Art Salt Painting: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Thursday
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday at The Koch and Casey Auditorium at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. A one of a kind musical variety show. Tickets $26 and up. Visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Something To Chew On: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker: History professor Theresa Jach. Free admission; $12 optional lunch. Visit ljhistory.org/calendar to place lunch order. Call 979-297-1570.
Santa’s Magical Show: 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Nationally known magician Robert Berry with magical illusions and comedy. Free and open to public. Call 979-415-2600.
Christmas Open House: 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Food and fellowship, plus meet new Senior Pastor Brian Van Doren. Public welcome. Call 979-849-7220.
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring old-school Christmas cartoons. Call 979-297-1570.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazosport ISD Christmas Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Brazoswood CTE Center, 300 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Wreaths, popcorn, spirit wear, metal ornaments, Furbaby pictures with Santa and poinsettias. Email Amy Pope at amy.pope@brazosportisd.net.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett” by Annie Lyons. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Self Sufficiency Group meeting: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Adult Craft DIY Journals: 5:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Friday
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946). Call 979-297-1570.
Cookies & Cocoa With Santa: 6 to 8 p.m. at Manvel City Hall, 20031 Morris Ave., Manvel. Take photos at lighted tree, indulge in favorite holiday treats and hand deliver Christmas wish list to Santa and Mrs. Claus. Call Brooke Cyphers at 832-603-4236.
Destiny Express: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 S. Lazy Lane, Clute. Take a ride on the Destiny Express with live musical production. Free train rides, s’mores, and hot chocolate. Call 979-265-3590.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
