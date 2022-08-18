SWEENY — Money makes the world go ’round. It also took up a bulk of the Sweeny City Council’s agenda this week.
City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi and Police Chief Brad Caudle floated an idea during Tuesday’s meeting inspired by a similar measure from the city of Richwood, where both previously worked. It would carve out a percentage of the sales tax collected by Sweeny and apply it specifically to the replacement of police equipment. To do so, a new Crime Control and Prevention District would be created.
“I’m bringing this to your attention because our police are in dire need of equipment replacement,” Koskiniemi said. “They’re operating with older vehicles. They’re operating with an antiquated RMS (emergency management) system, which takes an officer off the street at night if they have to book someone at the county jail.”
Both stressed the proposal was not a new tax, but would specifically allocate part of the existing taxes collected to that purpose. They also said they’re not trying to take money from anyone else.
“Of course, the intent of this is not to hurt any other organization, but as the chief, I have to see what’s going on within those walls and what we have to deal with, and by now, for example, of the patrol cars on the street, one’s on its third engine and one’s on its second engine,” Caudle said,.
The city’s RMS system was obsolete and could no longer be upgraded, he said.
The city’s sales tax rate currently stands at 8.25 percent, of which the majority is imposed by the state of Texas. By law, the city can add 2 percent to the state’s 6.25 percent, which it has done. Half of that 2 percent is allocated to the city for its costs, and one-half of 1 percent currently goes to Sweeny’s Economic Development Corp. The remaining half-percent goes to Brazoria County.
“It’s not fair to the taxpayer to keep stacking these things onto the tax rate,” Koskiniemi said.
The council decided to create a board of directors for the proposed district, which will shepherd the idea onto the ballot for residents to consider.
Koskiniemi also proposed the city look at getting a new deal for the depositing and holding of its funds, noting the financial institution the city is using, First State Bank Louise in Sweeny, doesn’t pay interest on the city’s money and the contract with the bank is two years out of date.
“I was really shocked that none of the bank accounts or the checking accounts over at First State Bank Louise have accrued any interest,” Koskiniemi said. “They don’t pay interest, and when I called, the statement that was provided to staff, as well as myself, was that they don’t pay interest on public funds. That is not factual.”
“What she was told was absolutely nonsense,” said Councilman Tim Pettigrew, who suggested moving to a larger bank. “We need to move on to bigger and brighter pastures.”
Koskiniemi received permission to advertise for bids from financial institutions to see who would provide the best deal for the city. She estimated this would take approximately 90 days.
She also ushered in a presentation from a representative from Hilltop Securities in conjunction with JP Morgan Chase regarding the TexStar and Logic investment pools. These pools contain money from multiple investors, in this case government entities and municipalities, to mitigate risk to the fullest possible extent while still receiving a return on investment.
“When I mentioned earlier about the diversification of investments, this is a very strategic way to do it. In your packets you have a chart of where the interest rates are paying on any daily average since January,” Koskiniemi said, explaining they had gone up over the year as Federal Reserve had raised the rates after spending years nearly at zero. “These are totally congruent with the Public Funds Investment Act.”
Council members decided to allow Koskiniemi to set up accounts for each of the funds after finding out their positive track record, that they have no penalty for holding a zero balance and that the city can deposit or remove funds on a daily basis.
In other business, the city voted to allow a $2 voluntary donation for the Sweeny Beautification Committee to be added to the city’s utility bills and set the public hearing for the budget and tax rate for Aug. 31.
