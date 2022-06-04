Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Summertime Sip, Shop & Stroll: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through West Columbia’s unique shops and historical sites. Presented by the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-345-3921.
Youth Fishing Day: 9 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Free and open to the public. Bring own gear and bait. Catch and release only. For ages 16 and younger. Call 979-292-0100.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Opening: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted. Features mid 1800’s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Flag Retirement Ceremony: 10 a.m. flag drop-off, noon ceremony at Abner Jackson Plantation Sugarmill, FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
St. John Church of Freeport grand opening: 1 p.m. at St. John Church of Freeport, 919 W. Fifth St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 346-315-5155.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 9 a.m. at Gravel Bar, 525 CR 330, Freeport. Call 713-594-4768.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. Call 979-345-4409 after 3 p.m.
Fun, Fellowship and Food: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Fundraiser for National Association of Mental Illness. Call 979-297-2013
“I’m the Biggest Thing in the Ocean”: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Area Woodworkers: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library conference room, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call Duane Koch 979-236-0547.
Jurassic World VBS: 9 a.m. to noon at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Email info@myflc.com.
Splash Day: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Adult supervision required. Fun activities for all ages. Contact rgarrett@pbfcm.com.
Sweeny Family Movie Night: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
BCFA Youth Rodeo Series: 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, Call 979-849-6416 or email contact us@bcfa.org.
Teen Studio Time Show: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring art in numerous mediums by Teen Studio Time artists. Free. Final day. Call 979-265-7661.
Fort Velasco Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Freeport. Visit www.freeport.tx.us or call 979-233-0066.
Gypsy Caravan: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Outdoor farmer and artisan market with variety of vendors, food trucks and products. Call 979-297-8001.
Monday
Auditions: 6 p.m. at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. For the Shakespeare in the Glen production of “As You Like It.” Actors will be asked to present a 30-second Shakesperean monologue. Guitar playing and/or stage combat experience a plus. College credit and scholarships available. Email onstage@brazosport.edu.
Summer Music Camp 2022: 8:30 a.m. to noon daily through Friday at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Registration online only at www.fbcbrazoria.org/children/music-camp-registration. Call 979-798-2340.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Tom’s Fun Band: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Tuesday
Prayer Connection and “On the Go” Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smithhart’s Texas Grill, 2440 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Contact brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Auditions: 6 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. For the Shakespeare in the Glen production of “As You Like It.” Actors will be asked to present a 30-second Shakesperean monologue. Guitar playing and/or stage combat experience a plus. College credit and scholarships available. Email onstage@brazosport.edu.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Call 979-849-7220.
Reptiles With Ruby and Texas Master Naturalists: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Off The Hook Crochet & Knit: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Talewise: Noon at Lake Jackson Branch Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Program is “Pirates: Lost at Sea.” An innovative use of exciting science experiments bring this pirate story to life. Call 979-415-2590.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 members or $75 nonmembers monthly fee. Call 979-265-9661.
Teen Tuesday: 4 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Making graphic novel bookmarks. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Pirates Lost At Sea: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. An innovative use of exciting science experiments bring this pirate story to life. Call 979-798-2372.
BCLS Can Help STEM: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration is required. Call 979-415-2590.
Tween Scene: 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
West Columbia Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fort Velasco Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park St., Freeport. Visit www.freeport.tx.us or call 979-233-0066.
Wednesday
Make Waves Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Children in kindergarten to fifth grade welcome. Call 979-233-5347.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.