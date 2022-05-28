FREEPORT — The Freeport City Council tentatively approved a tax abatement for Volkswagen, but not before informing the company they had some requirements of their own for the deal with the German automaker to go through.
The company is asking for a 10 year, 100 percent abatement on its property taxes. City Manager Tim Kelty told council members during a public hearing on the request that the Freeport Economic Development Council recommended a seven-year abatement at 100 percent, with declining percentages the following three years.
Volkswagen also would have to make requested allowances for the city, though council members said they are open to negotiating them.
Freeport is hoping to land the project they have pegged at a $115 million investment that could bring up to 300 permanent jobs. A Volkswagen representative said the company is considering two other sites, and no agreements have been made with Port Freeport by VW or its partner companies.
“Volkswagen Group of America is planning to make a major investment in a piece of property on the south side of 36, near Velasco, in which they will be constructing two large buildings and some other smaller buildings as well as asphalt parking for a inland port for their vehicles that will be coming in from Europe and Mexico,” City Manager Tim Kelty said.
It was explained VW’s developer would actually receive the abatement, if both parties approved and agreed.
Elliott Hughes, port manager for Volkswagen Group of America, was on hand to answer questions about the project, and there were plenty to go around. The abatement would be an important part of the company’s decision on where to put the facility, and VW believes the incentive is worth it.
“Building this port is going to be a tremendous gain for us and for the city,” Hughes said. “I think creating the amount of jobs that we should be creating and the money that we’re going to be investing into the property itself, would warrant an abatement so that we would be able to build this building out.”
The roughly 120 acres the company has been looking at would house a quality control team to ensure standards as well as a building for processing vehicles to put the finishing touches on orders that require some kind of local differentiation. The vehicles then would be shipped to their final destination in the U.S. through rail or truck.
The Port Freeport property being considered is “relatively close to the berths that are out there right now,” Hughes said. “The property that was identified is easy for us to discharge our vessels coming in as well as bringing in some rail from Mexico.”
He compared it to the footprint of the VW facility in Baltimore.
While the project is still in the development stages, the company’s documents indicated a start date as early as next month and a possible completion date of 18 months later, should it move forward.
Another bit of new information was only a small number of employees at the site would be directly reporting to VW, while a much larger number would be under a “third-party vendor.”
“It’s not necessarily an outside contractor. It’s an actual company; they’re just our vendor,” Hughes said. “It will be a vendor that’s hired out by Volkswagen Group of America.”
The largest sticking point toward approval of the abatement by Freeport officials was the number of empty spaces in the proposed agreement.
“I never sign a contract that has blank fields,” Councilman Jeff Peña said.
The specifics provided largely were acceptable to Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass, he said.
“Now, reading the agreement, there are a lot of things that are actually defined within the agreement,” Bass said. “It defines what the base tax year is. It defines what the initial investment that they’re talking about making is. It determines what’s abated property and what’s taxed and what’s not taxed. So there are plenty of definitions within this agreement that can be approved, and should be approved and probably will remain in this agreement.”
Council had their own requirements for a tax abatement going forward — calling them a beginning to possible negotiations — and they wrote those into blank fields of the sample contract they had received. They asked City Attorney Chris Duncan and Kelty to research them before the next regular meeting.
First and foremost, council members demanded the company be responsible for the connection cost and permitting fees involved in setting up and installing its utilities, including water and sewer.
Second, they stressed a need for the company to not try to challenge tax valuations once the abatement period ends and agree to cover the taxes on the appraised value on the property.
Third, city leaders want the company to guarantee a certain number of permanent employees, based on the company’s current estimates of 200 to 300 direct and indirect employees.
Residency requirements were brought up as a possibility, with Councilman Troy Brimage being a dissenting voice.
“Don’t get me wrong, if we have qualified people in Freeport that apply and they get hired, that’s awesome,” he said. “That’s what this is all about. But when you take the government and they’re going to tell you where to live and what house you have to buy, that’s going too far.”
Peña countered that the amount of tax benefits the company will receive makes it a reasonable stipulation.
“I completely agree, but when the private sector asks the government for abatements and tax credits and these kinds of incentive packages, that’s when this government, the city councils and what other representatives are elected, have a responsibility to have a line and say, ‘Hey, if you want the public’s money, we want a fair return on that,’” Peña said.
Council decided against a residency quota, instead supporting hiring or training incentives to encourage VW to hire local residents.
Lastly, in an olive branch to the automaker, council members indicated a willingness to provide local promotion of VW’s product with a showcase on city property.
Council voted to approve the abatement with these contingencies in place.
“We’re going to have to include those in a clean agreement. I will not sign anything that’s hand-written and penciled in,” Mayor Bass said. “I think that it is appropriate based on the information at hand.”
The final version of the contract is expected to be presented at council’s regular meeting June 6.
