RIVER’S END — A family of River’s End firefighters is battling more than fires lately.
Matt Herron, who has been with the department for two years, is fighting for his life at UTMB Galveston after doctors discovered a 14-centimeter mass on his liver.
“He went to the hospital on Sept. 1 when his mass was discovered,” said his wife, Johnetta Herron.
After being sent home, doctors readmitted him Sept. 13 and he underwent a procedure to allow the mass to be removed. However, because of complications to his pancreas, Matt Herron remains in immense pain and cannot immediately undergo a biopsy or have the mass removed, his wife said.
Throughout his ordeal, he has been off work from his job at D&L Propane in Brazoria, and Johnetta Herron has been needed at the hospital to make medical decisions and unable to work, adding a financial struggle for the family.
“We’re doing some financial assistance where we can, and we will continue to do what we can to help them,” Rivers End VFD Chief Al Roth said. “Due to their situation, any assistance is appreciated. They’re without any income at this time.”
Donations are being accepted through Fund the First, and just more than $1,000 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal as of Monday evening. Those wishing to contribute can go to fundthefirst.com and search for Matt Herron.
Both Matt and Johnetta Herron are heavily involved in the fire department, Matt serving as its chairman and Johnetta leading its fishing tournament fundraiser set for Oct. 7-9. Their 20-year-old son also is a firefighter.
She is still doing what she can for the fundraiser from the hospital and “everybody else is jumping in where they can,” Johnetta Herron said.
Once doctors can perform surgery, Matt Herron will be off work at least two more months while he recovers and her income is not enough to cover all the family’s bills, she said.
