ANGLETON — Fewer people are voting early than in the last gubernatorial election, according to figures from Brazosport County. However, the numbers are nothing to discount.
“So far though today, 44,088 as of right now have voted,” Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said Monday.
The totals are from all of Brazoria County, with the highest totals in excess of 7,700 coming from the first day, Oct. 24, which Cunningham said was normal.
“The first two days and the last two days are usually the busiest. Surprisingly the weekends are not,” Cunningham said. “We have to be open for convenience for the voter, but they’re usually lower days. Sunday’s always a slow day and Saturday, our total daily was down, and it was a 12-hour day versus a nine-hour day.”
The numbers back up Cunningham with the lowest totals by far coming on Sunday, with 2,243 votes cast.
Pearland is unsurprisingly producing the highest totals so far with 7,778 votes coming from the east and 4,822 coming from the west. Lake Jackson leads Southern Brazoria County with 5,365.
The numbers are down from the last time the governor’s seat was on the ballot, but it’s hard to establish a trend based on data over the last few years due to the influence of the pandemic, coupled with high turnout for presidential elections.
“At this point four years ago, we had 53,000 vote early in person, so it’s actually down. I expected it to be higher,” Cunningham said. “We’re about 8,000 behind.”
Nearly 3,000 more ballots have been received by mail. While 2020 was the high, Cunningham said the number of mail-in ballots has been increasing.
“This year has been a little bit of a learning curve because of the new requirements that they put their ID numbers on their application and their ballot envelope when they return it,” Cunningham said.
She went on to say her office is not allowed to send a mail-in ballot without a request. Campaigns can send them out, but Cunningham says she has not seen as much of that being done.
One of the changes in the voting process allows those casting ballots to check their choices on a paper copy before it’s turned in. That part of the process has caused a little bit of confusion, however.
“Some people don’t scan it. We have people posted to make sure they deposit it into the box and it’s scanned, because it’s not counted if it’s not put in the box and we have had people leave with their ballot,” Cunningham said.
There is a printed notice on the ballots that they need to be turned in for them to be counted in the election.
The good news is, it is easy for anyone who accidentally takes their ballot to complete the process by returning to the same polling location. Cunningham said people have mostly been pleased with the changes which allow them to have physical proof of their choices.
While there are a limited number of contested county-level races, including for judges and treasurer, bond requests from Angleton ISD and Columbia-Brazoria ISD are receiving a lot of attention in their communities.
Brazoria County’s polling stations are open for early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all this week.
