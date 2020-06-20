BRAZORIA — Whether it was drizzling rain or a pandemic, nothing could stop the Mims and the Brazoria communities from uniting and celebrating the freedoms given on Juneteenth.
Scores of residents sang, prayed, memorialized and ate homemade ice cream on the front lawn of the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, in honor of the 155th anniversary of black slaves gaining their freedom in Texas.
Union Gen. Gordon Granger and 2,000 federal troops arrived at Galveston Island on June 19, 1865 to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, signed two years prior.
Although it was short notice because of the traditional Mims’ celebration’s cancelation, self-appointed Mims Mayor Theresa Jackson and her group were satisfied with the diverse turnout.
“I’m overjoyed and it was simply amazing,” Jackson said. “What I liked about it is there were various ethnic groups. It wasn’t just African-American groups here today. We had everybody out here celebrating Juneteenth. Amen!”
Unable to plan a larger celebration thoroughly, Loretha Edison volunteered to help ensure that Juneteenth would not be forgotten.
“I’m excited for those that did come,” Edison said. “Of course we want more because we want people to know about history ... History is what it is and you learn from history.”
Edison and the others did not want the state holiday neglected in the shuffle with the chaos of pandemics and protests throughout the country.
“This was something that we couldn’t let pass because of COVID-19,” Edison said. “I think who was to be here, were here. I’m excited to be here and I’m going share some of the knowledge I’ve learned today to my grandchildren.”
Without celebrating Juneteenth, no one should celebrate Independence Day, Jackson said.
Organizers scattered multi-colored balloons throughout the property. Red represented the lives lost to injustice and slavery, green was a symbol of growth and black was for “our heritage and resistance to oppression,” Volunteer Clara Johnson said.
During the event, a recorded song titled “Let Freedom Ring” played to the crowd with hopes of becoming the official Juneteenth anthem “nationwide,” Jackson said. Angleton’s Al Befeld wrote the lyrics.
Lifelong Brazoria resident Mary Lee Johnson had never seen a gathering like this in her community, she said. Johnson was proud to witness her beloved community coming together, she said.
“That was beautiful,” Johnson said. “I have never seen something like this happen before in my life. There is too much hatred right now. Back in my days, everybody loved everybody.”
Johnson called the event and her hometown life a “blessing.”
“This was good to get together like this,” Johnson said. “I’ve been in this little town all my life and I never had a problem with anyone.
Jackson anticipates the 2021 celebration to be bigger and better than ever.
“We look forward to where we can assemble again and have food, dancing and speeches,” Jackson said. “It will be a remarkable moment in history when COVID-19 passes.”
Edison will continue volunteering to make next year’s event a fun and educational experience, she said.
