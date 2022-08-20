LAKE JACKSON — If there is an emergency at one the Southern Brazoria County’s industrial sites, residents will have to rely on their mobile devices temporarily to hear the warning, officials said.
Community Awareness and Emergency Response, or CAER, has two alert systems that allow it to notify residents of incidents and what actions to take — IPAWS and CodeRED. With the emergency sirens down for maintenance, those methods well be the main means of notification should an incident occur.
“Each siren has been individually assessed, and the necessary repairs will be made as needed to ensure the sirens remain in good working order,” CAER’s communications leader, Tabitha Ray Walles, said via email. “As a part of its members’ commitment to community safety, Brazosport CAER is conducting routine maintenance on the CAER siren system.”
Siren maintenance began Aug. 11 with no specific timeline for completion, Ray said.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for the CodeRED alert system, which notified only registered users, Ray said. The system works in conjunction with the Brazoria County Office of Emergency Management to notify people and share a company’s communications.
IPAWS, which stands for Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, notifies people by geotargeting cellphones to send them an alert about an emergency, similar to how an Amber Alert works. IPAWS does not require registration for the notification to be received on mobile devices active in the affected area.
Alerts will also be posted on CAER’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, Dow Texas Operations Public Affairs Manager Gabriella Cone said.
“CAER member companies are working diligently to conduct necessary maintenance on the CAER sirens to ensure they return to full operation,” she said. “We want to remind our community that the most reliable sources of information continue to be the IPAWS system.”
