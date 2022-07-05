ANGLETON
Replatting up for discussion
The Angleton Planning and Zoning Commission will address the platting of two properties at its next meeting, including a replat of Angleton Park Place Section 1 and a minor plat application and variances for just over 12 acres in the J. DeJ. Valderas Survey.
They will also discuss a proposed land plan for the southwest corner of CR 220 and Highway 288B.
The meeting will be at noon Thursday in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
BRAZORIA
Budget workshop planned in Brazoria
The Brazoria City Council will discuss the purchase of three vehicles for use by the city — a 2022 Ford F-150 truck for the Public Works Department and two Dodge Charger SXT RWD vehicles for the police department.
Following that, council will adjourn into a budget workshop as the town prepares for the turnover to the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The special meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
FREEPORT
Freeport to search for police chief, attorney
Council will discuss advertising for a new city attorney and a new police chief when it meets today.
The searches follow council’s decision during its June 13 meeting to sever the contract of City Attorney Chris Duncan and the June 22 retirement of Police Chief Ray Garivey. City leaders also will consider interim appointments to both positions today.
Councilmen Jeff Pena and Mario Muraira also have put an open-session discussion of City Manager Tim Kelty’s performance on the agenda. Discussion and possible action also are scheduled about the levee jog trail, the sewage/drainage plan and the code enforcement building inspection process.
Discussions are expected on the abatement request from Volkswagen for a proposed $115 million import and distribution facility and a grant request from Starbucks for a new store on Brazosport Bouilevard.
Two public hearings are expected to cover a new water and sewer rate along with a replat for a subdivision on land owned by International Longshoreman’s Association. A closed session is scheduled to discuss the sale of land off Division Street adjacent to a proposed homesite that has come before council multiple times.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
FREEPORT
Strategic plan workshop reset
Freeport Council will have a workshop to discuss its strategic plan at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the third-floor conference room at City Hall, 200 W. Second St.
Residents can electronically submit comments and questions prior to the meeting. A copy of the plan can be found at freeport.tx.us.
The workshop had been set for June 25, but postponed for lack of a quorum.
LAKE JACKSON
Council to hear proposed budget
City council will receive a presentation on the administration’s budget book in advance of their annual daylong budget workshop later this week.
The budget book lays out the proposed spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. It is the basis for the workshop at 8 a.m. Saturday in council chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Also during tonight’s regular meeting, council will discuss rules recommended by the Parks Advisory Board for the new MacLean Skate Park and allowing the city manager to authorize a contract with WGA Engineering to provide services for street panel.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. today in council chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
LAKE JACKSON
Planners to consider Lakewood Manor trees
The Planning Commission will meet in regular session to discuss clear- cutting trees on the Lakewood Manor Development and discuss final review plans of the Parkway Plaza site, landscape and parking lots.
Consideration to allow an additional 30-foot curb at Oyster Creek Drive between the Krogers and the Woodshore Community Drive is also on the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
LAKE JACKSON
City seeks input on half-cent sales tax
Lake Jackson invites the public to discuss distribution of the half-cent sales tax fund.
The city proposes funding for several Parks and Recreation projects, which include pool resurfacing and pump room repiping in the recreation center, Civic Center reflooring and replacing fencing for local sports complexes.
The meeting will be at noon Thursday in council chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Beach advisory panel to meet
Beach access conditions and recommendations and needed repairs to present to City Council will be discussed in the next Beach Advisory Committee meeting.
Members also will discuss the status of the proposed beach user fee.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY
City manager topic of special meeting
A special meeting of Sweeny City Council will including discussing the appointment of a new city manager to replace Reese Cook, who is scheduled to leave the position at the end of the month.
In additional business, council members will discuss the replatting of 318 Willow St.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sweeny City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.