Back-to-school ads and supply lists soon will take over parents’ minds, but something else needed before classes start up are host families for incoming foreign exchange students.
During the 2019-20 school year, exchange students were sent back home because of COVID, and the following year, the Education First High School Exchange Year program was not in place. Now, exchange year commitments are trying to be fulfilled, said Regional Coordinator of Brazoria County Lorissa Bailey.
“We’re trying to fulfill those expectations for those students who didn’t get to travel during that COVID year,” she said. “Just by not running it that one year we have those 2,000 extra to try to find host families for.”
Each year, Education First places about 2,000 to 3,000 foreign students around the country, and with the postponed exchange year, more homes are needed to erase a backlog, Bailey said. That’s combined with a lingering pandemic-fueled hesitancy to bring in a student from overseas and the higher cost of living, she said.
“Host families have been more reluctant after the pandemic to welcome someone into their home, especially right now in the state of the economy,” Bailey said. “We have seen additional roadblocks than what we would normally see, like families being uncertain because of inflation about adding a person to their family during this time and gas prices.”
Last school year, there were seven exchange students at Columbia High School and about 73 in the Greater Houston area, she said. Exchange students also attended Sweeny High School, Palacios High School, Alvin, Danbury, Pearland, Angleton and Brazoswood.
There are 13 countries Education First takes students from — Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, Bailey said.
“I think it’s great for our students to be able to experience their cultures to see the things they’ve learned about in textbooks and to have a personal perspective along with building those relationships with people with different backgrounds,” she said.
The leaders of a host family must be at least 25 years old, and they must welcome a student into their home to function as part of their family for either six weeks, a semester or a whole school year,” Bailey said. Prospective host families also must pass a background check.
“Our goal is to offer this opportunity to as many students as possible,” Bailey said. “There are about 400 students nationwide looking for families. My family has hosted nine students over the past five years, and families can host two students at a time.”
The visiting student isn’t the only one exposed to a different culture, said Jaime Moreno of Lake Jackson. The host family also gets an education in how people in other parts of the world view life, he said.
The Morenos became a host family six years ago after helping out a family friend, then they also welcomed their own “daughter” in October — Ann-Soft of Denmark, Moreno said.
So far, the family has hosted four girls, including Mirjam from Germany, Frida from Sweden and Julia from Switzerland, Moreno said. They will welcome their fifth, Ava from the Netherlands, later this month, Moreno said.
Because the family already has two boys, they only host girls and consider all their daughters, he said.
“We weren’t going to have another kid since we already had two sons,” Moreno said. “Sophie was the first kid we brought in, and we had such an amazing time that our thought process since then has only brought in daughters because this is a new experience for us. And for my wife, having a girl in the home, she was able to do those things you do with daughters like prom and homecoming and shopping.”
Everyone should host an exchange student at least once, he said. What people gain is something that will change their lives, Moreno said..
“There was a cool kinship gained by having them here,” he said. “It’s cool to see their influence on our kids.”
For other host families, such as Caprice Dodd of Sweeny, the connection aspect is a huge part of who she considers bringing into their home, she said.
“Once we were approved and went through the background check and all of the paperwork … I stumbled across a student with whom I immediately seemed to have a connection through his video and written information about himself, and he stayed with us this past school year,” Dodd said.
The student from Italy quickly fit into the family, she said.
“He was just like my son,” she said. “The interest was the same. The experiences may have been a bit different, but he exposed us to a lot of things from his country, and we exposed him to many things here in the U.S.”
It’s most important people choose a student they connect with and will be a good fit with the family, she said.
‘The bonds we were able to make with our student as a family, I would have never expected it to be so fulfilling,” Dodd said. “It was amazing to see how small the world is whenever it feels so large.”
Their second exchange student is also from Italy and is scheduled to arrive Aug. 13, she said.
“We started late in the game and didn’t get to meet our first student before their arrival. But, this time, we choose very early in February,” she said. “We’ve spoken to him and his family and get to know him before he even arrives here. And it’s just like adding another kiddo to the family.”
Whenever a family hosts a student, they realize people seven hours away on the other side of the world are similar, she said.
“This was a life-changing experience for my family; this was an experience that we will never forget,” Dodd said.
For information or to apply to be a host family, visit efexchangeyear.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.